* U.S. job growth accelerates, wages lag
* Wall Street rises, oil falls on oversupply worries
* Bond yield spike ruffles European stocks
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, July 7 Wall Street stocks rose on
Friday along with the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields after data
showed stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs growth but wage
increases missed forecasts.
Meanwhile oil prices erased previous-day gains after a
report showed U.S. production rose last week just as OPEC
exports hit a 2017 high, casting doubt on efforts to curb
oversupply.
Treasury yields and the dollar rose after falling right
after the data was released as investors tried to figure out how
the mix of strong jobs and weak wage growth would influence the
U.S. Federal Reserve's plans for a rate hike or balance sheet
reduction.
“The bond market has already priced in an extremely slow Fed
... It’s not massively altering its course based on this report
because it’s kind of a mixed bag report," said Shyam Rajan, head
of U.S. rates strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New
York.
While Wall Street's S&P 500 was on track for a weekly
decline, equities rose on Friday as investors were reassured
after weaker-than-expected private jobs numbers the day before.
"It definitely seems the economy is on firm footing and this
is a nice solid report so we can look forward to earnings season
coming up," said Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist for LPL
Financial. "After yesterday's big selloff this is kind of a
relief."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 87.7 points, or
0.41 percent, to 21,407.74, the S&P 500 gained 14.04
points, or 0.58 percent, to 2,423.79 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 59.93 points, or 0.98 percent, to 6,149.39.
Bets that some of the world's major central banks are moving
closer to unwinding ultra-loose monetary policies have roiled
markets this week as European Central Bank minutes showed
policymakers are open to tightening.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 0.21
percent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
gained 0.10 percent.
The U.S. dollar was up 0.3 percent against a basket of
currencies and on pace to post its largest weekly
percentage gain since late April.
The greenback rose to two-month highs against the yen after
the Bank of Japan increased its bond buying, expanding monetary
policy when other central banks are moving to tighten.
"We view today's report as supportive of the Fed view that
they can hike an additional time later this year, while starting
to reduce the balance sheet in the fall," said Marvin Loh,
senior global markets strategist at BNY Mellon in Boston.
U.S. Treasuries were up after a Fed monetary policy report
to Congress release in late morning.
Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 7/32 in price
to yield 2.3927 percent, from 2.369 percent late on Thursday.
The 30-year bond last fell 21/32 in price to
yield 2.9359 percent, from 2.904 percent late on Thursday.
In Europe, German government bond yields rose to 18-month
highs and lifted the euro but weighed on stocks.
U.S. crude fell 3.19 percent to $44.07 per barrel
and Brent was last at $46.57, down 3.2 percent on the
day.
