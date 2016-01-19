* Stocks rise around the globe after China growth data
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Jan 19 Global equity markets on
Tuesday snapped back from a rout at the start of the year after
data showing weak economic growth in China prompted speculation
Beijing would boost stimulus efforts, but a renewed drop in U.S.
oil prices raised a cautionary flag.
Stock markets from Asia to Europe and on Wall Street jumped
on Chinese gross domestic product data that showed the slowest
growth last year in a quarter century.
Shares in Europe rose more than 1 percent, while MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
gained 1.6 percent.
The elation expressed in equity markets struck Simon Smith,
chief economist at online brokerage FxPro, as odd, as the weak
GDP data are strange reasons to cheer China. Stimulus can only
mean more interest rate cuts or reduced reserve requirements,
which would weaken the Chinese currency further.
"Most of the time developed markets have been happy to
ignore and be totally uncorrelated to the China markets," he
said.
The Dow and S&P 500 posted modest gains, while the Nasdaq
traded near break-even with U.S. crude prices sliding under $29
a barrel. The International Energy Agency, which advises
developed countries on energy policy, said the market should
remain oversupplied this year and weaker prices could lie ahead.
The possibility that oil may tumble further has reminded
investors of the financial crisis in 2008 when many financial
stocks cratered and their prices never recovered to former
levels, Rick Meckler, president of hedge fund LibertyView
Capital Management LLC in Jersey City, New Jersey.
"I wouldn't be surprised if the markets end up today," said
Meckler, who added that people are afraid that oil may collapse.
"You're just having this testing of what the bottom on
energy is and no one knows the impact of a complete collapse the
energy industry would have on U.S. equity prices," he said.
MSCI's all-country world stock index rose
0.8 percent, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
rose to close 1.37 percent higher at 1,310.95.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average is
rose 59.44 points, or 0.37 percent, to 16,047.52. The S&P 500
gained 4.69 points, or 0.25 percent, to 1,885.02 and the
Nasdaq Composite added 0.59 points, or 0.01 percent, to
4,489.01.
Global benchmark Brent crude futures rose, while the U.S.
futures contract slid, though the price of both remained within
30 cents of each other. The U.S. contract did not settle on
Monday, a public holiday in the U.S. market.
Brent crude futures traded up 2.8 percent at $29.34
a barrel. U.S. crude futures fell 1 percent at $29.14.
Earlier they had touched an intra-day high of $30.21.
Investor risk appetite improved on the expectation of
further stimulus in China and rising Brent crude prices. Chinese
oil demand likely hit a record in 2015, helping bolster the
global oil benchmark.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six
major trading currencies, slid 0.02 percent. The dollar
added 0.10 percent against the Japanese currency, moving
to 117.43 yen.
Against the euro, the dollar slipped 0.32 percent to
$1.0925.
The benchmark U.S. Treasury note fell slightly
to lift its yield to 2.0347 percent.
Top-rated German bond yields rose as investors favored
riskier assets. The price of 10-year German bonds,
viewed as a safe-haven in times of market turmoil, fell and its
yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.485 percent, off the day's high
just above 0.50 percent.
U.S. gold for February delivery fell 0.14 percent
to $1,089.20 an ounce.
