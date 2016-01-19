* Stocks initially rise after China growth data; Wall St
lower
* Brent crude rises on Chinese fuel demand, U.S. oil futures
fall
* Dollar rises vs safe-haven yen
(Adds oil, gold settlement prices)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Jan 19 U.S. stocks retreated on
Tuesday from a global equities rally spurred by speculation
Beijing would boost stimulus efforts, but a renewed drop in U.S.
oil prices raised a cautionary flag.
Stock markets from Asia to Europe, and initially on Wall
Street, had jumped on Chinese gross domestic product data that
showed the slowest growth last year in a quarter century.
Shares in Europe rose more than 1 percent, while MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
gained 1.6 percent.
But the market's euphoria struck Simon Smith, chief
economist at online brokerage FxPro, as odd, given that weak GDP
data are strange reasons to cheer China. Stimulus can only mean
more interest rate cuts or reduced reserve requirements, which
would weaken the Chinese currency further.
"Most of the time developed markets have been happy to
ignore and be totally uncorrelated to the China markets," he
said.
All three major U.S. equity indexes declined as crude prices
traded below $29 a barrel. The International Energy Agency,
which advises developed countries on energy policy, said the
market should remain oversupplied this year and weaker prices
could lie ahead.
The possibility that oil may tumble further has reminded
investors of the financial crisis in 2008 when many financial
stocks cratered and their prices never recovered to former
levels, Rick Meckler, president of hedge fund LibertyView
Capital Management LLC in Jersey City, New Jersey.
"You're just having this testing of what the bottom on
energy is and no one knows the impact of a complete collapse the
energy industry would have on U.S. equity prices," he said,
adding that people are afraid oil prices might collapse.
MSCI's all-country world stock index traded
0.26 percent, pulling back from gains of more than 1 percent. In
Europe, the pan-regional FTSEurofirst 300 index closed
1.37 percent higher at 1,310.95.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average fell
41.26 points, or 0.26 percent, to 15,946.82. The S&P 500
slid 8.91 points, or 0.47 percent, to 1,871.42 and the Nasdaq
Composite lost 39.79 points, or 0.89 percent, to
4,448.63.
Brent crude futures closed a touch higher, while the U.S.
futures contract slid; their prices settled 30 cents apart. The
U.S. contract did not settle on Monday, a U.S. holiday.
Brent crude futures rose 0.74 percent to settle at
$28.76 a barrel. U.S. crude futures fell 3.26 percent to
settle at $28.46. Earlier they had touched an intra-day high of
$30.21.
Investor risk appetite initially improved on the expectation
of further stimulus in China and rising prices for Brent, the
global benchmark. Chinese oil demand likely hit a record in
2015, helping bolster the global oil benchmark.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six
major trading currencies, pared most gains to trade 0.07 percent
higher. The dollar added 0.18 percent against the
Japanese currency, moving to 117.52 yen.
Against the euro, the dollar slipped 0.25 percent to
$1.0917.
The benchmark U.S. Treasury note fell 3/32 to
lift its yield to 2.0434 percent.
Top-rated German bond yields rose as investors favored
riskier assets. The price of 10-year German bonds,
viewed as a safe-haven in times of market turmoil, fell and its
yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.485 percent, off the day's high
just above 0.50 percent.
U.S. gold for February delivery fell $1.60 to
settle at $1,089.10 an ounce.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by James Dalgleish and Nick
Zieminski)