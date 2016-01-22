* Hopes for ECB policy easing revive risk appetite
* Oil jumps, back above $30/barrel
* Wall Street higher in early afternoon trading
(Updates to U.S. afternoon trading)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Jan 22 Global equity markets and oil
prices climbed for a second day on Friday, providing some relief
to bruised investors as frigid weather across the United States
and Europe boosted energy demand.
Oil, which had tumbled during a recent rout in world
markets, jumped about 7 percent and traded above $30 a barrel on
higher short-term demand and as traders cashed in short
positions.
Energy shares led the advance in the benchmark S&P 500 U.S.
equity index, which was up more than 1 percent in
afternoon trading. Exxon Mobil rose 1.7 percent.
Comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on
Thursday suggesting the bank could ease its monetary policy at
its March meeting also helped encourage investors bruised by a
brutal sell-off that began at the start of 2016.
"I do think that even just to get a couple of days here with
neutral, rather than downward, movement is going to be a
positive because it's going to settle some fears," said Paul
Springmeyer, portfolio manager at U.S. Bank's Private Client
Reserve in Minneapolis.
"Long-term, the stability of the U.S. economy is really
what's at play here and all signs, with low inflation and low
oil prices, are pointing to an ability to move forward and move
higher," Springmeyer said.
Brent was last up 7.4 percent at $31.42, set for its
biggest one-day rise since August 2015 and well above this
week's low of $27.10, while U.S. crude rose 7 percent to
$31.59.
The MSCI All Country World Index rose 2.4
percent, while Europe's pan-regional FTSEurofirst 300 index
jumped 3.0 percent.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average was
up 159.16 points, or 1 percent, to 16,041.84, the S&P 500
gained 32.24 points, or 1.72 percent, to 1,901.23 and the
Nasdaq Composite added 101.09 points, or 2.26 percent,
to 4,573.14.
Japan's Nikkei surged 5.9 percent, the most in more
than four months. Chinese stocks, which had fallen
almost 20 percent since the start of the year, rose 1.3 percent.
Investors seized on Draghi's comments and bet that the Bank
of Japan might also ease policy further next week, while the
Federal Reserve goes slow in raising U.S. rates this
year.
DOLLAR FIRMS
The dollar rose, boosted by increased expectations of
monetary easing by central banks in Europe and Japan, as well as
strong U.S. housing data.
The dollar touched a two-week high against the Japanese yen
, rising 0.7 percent to 118.50 yen. The yen has risen
nearly 3 percent against the greenback this year as the sell-off
in oil and global equity markets encouraged traders to seek out
the safe-haven currency.
U.S. Treasuries prices fell as a resurgence in oil and stock
prices sparked a fresh wave of selling of safe-haven government
debt. Benchmark yields rose further from Wednesday's 3-1/2-month
lows.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 18/32
in price to yield 2.082 percent, up 6 basis points from late on
Thursday. The 10-year yield climbed from 1.939 percent on
Wednesday, the lowest since early October.
(Additional reporting by Jamie McGeever and Nigel Stephenson in
London; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Dan Grebler)