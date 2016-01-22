* Wall Street higher in late trading
* U.S. oil closes 9 pct higher, Brent up 10 pct
* Oil and stock rallies bog down U.S. bond prices
* Dollar touches two-week high against yen
(Updates with oil closing prices)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Jan 22 Global equity markets and oil
prices climbed for a second day on Friday, providing some relief
to bruised investors as frigid weather across the United States
and Europe boosted energy demand.
Brent crude oil, which tumbled in recent weeks on worries
about oversupply, settled 10 percent higher and above $32 a
barrel in one of the biggest daily rallies ever. Traders cashing
in short positions lifted prices along with higher short-term
demand.
The benchmark S&P 500 U.S. equity index was on track for its
first positive week of 2016 thanks to the bounce in oil, which
encouraged investors hit by the brutal selloff that began at the
start of 2016. Energy led the day's gains, with Exxon Mobil
up 1.7 percent.
"I don't think anyone really believes we've seen the bottom,"
said Warren West, principal at Greentree Brokerage Services in
Philadelphia. "It's a nice bounce, but it's still trading in the
range of those August lows and you can't really call it a
rally."
After dropping earlier this week to 2014 lows, the S&P 500
has recovered 2.5 percent in the past two sessions. It is still
down 7 percent in 2016.
"Even just to get a couple of days here with neutral, rather
than downward, movement is going to be a positive because it's
going to settle some fears," said Paul Springmeyer, portfolio
manager at U.S. Bank's Private Client Reserve in Minneapolis.
"Long-term, the stability of the U.S. economy is really
what's at play here, and all signs, with low inflation and low
oil prices, are pointing to an ability to move forward and move
higher," Springmeyer said.
Brent rose 10 percent to settle at $32.18, well
above this week's low of $27.10, while U.S. crude rose 9
percent to settle at $32.19.
The MSCI All Country World Index rose 2.4
percent, while Europe's pan-regional FTSEurofirst 300 index
closed 3.0 percent higher.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average was
up 164.19 points, or 1.03 percent, to 16,046.87, the S&P 500
had gained 32.4 points, or 1.73 percent, to 1,901.39 and
the Nasdaq Composite had added 98.54 points, or 2.2
percent, to 4,570.60.
Equities have fallen with oil prices amid worries over
global growth. Concern about U.S. S&P 500 earnings, which are
forecast to post a second straight quarterly profit decline, has
hit U.S. stocks as well.
Investors hoping equities can sustain their recent bounce
next week will carefully watch the U.S. Federal Reserve's
mid-week policy meeting for signs the central bank may slow the
path of interest rate hikes.
On Thursday, comments by European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi suggested the bank could ease its monetary policy
at its March meeting. Investors seized on Draghi's comments and
bet that the Bank of Japan might also ease policy further next
week.
DOLLAR FIRMS
The dollar rose, boosted by increased expectations of
monetary easing by central banks in Europe and Japan, as well as
strong U.S. housing data.
The dollar touched a two-week high against the Japanese yen
, rising 0.7 percent to 118.50 yen. The yen has risen
nearly 3 percent against the greenback this year as the sell-off
in oil and global equity markets encouraged traders to seek out
the safe-haven currency.
U.S. Treasuries prices fell as a resurgence in oil and stock
prices sparked a fresh wave of selling of safe-haven government
debt. Benchmark yields rose further from Wednesday's 3-1/2-month
lows.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 18/32
in price to yield 2.082 percent, up 6 basis points from late on
Thursday. The 10-year yield climbed from 1.939 percent on
Wednesday, the lowest since early October.
(Additional reporting by Noel Randewich in San Francisco and
Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum, Dan
Grebler and Nick Zieminski)