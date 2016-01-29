* BOJ unexpectedly adopts negative rates in big stimulus
step
* Global shares rise surge on surprise BOJ move
* Yen falls, 10-year JGB yield plumbs record low
* Oil gains on hopes major oil exporters to reach deal
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Jan 29 Global equities jumped and the
yen slumped on Friday after the Bank of Japan stunned markets by
adopting negative interest rates, while hopes the U.S. Federal
Reserve will slow the pace of future rate hikes also underpinned
stock gains.
The BOJ unexpectedly cut a benchmark rate below zero in
another bold move to stimulate the Japanese economy as volatile
markets and slowing global growth threaten the central bank's
efforts to overcome deflation.
Global equities surged, the yen tumbled and sovereign debt
rallied after the BOJ said it would charge 0.1 percent for
excess reserves and may cut rates further if necessary, an
aggressive policy pioneered by the European Central Bank.
The yield on benchmark 10-year Japanese government bonds
plunged to a record low of 0.09 percent, and the
yen fell 1.87 percent to 121.03, on track for its biggest daily
decline against the U.S. dollar in over a year.
The Nikkei share index whipsawed, but closed 2.8
percent higher. Shares on Wall Street and in Europe rose more
than 1 percent, as did MSCI's all-country world stock index
, which gained 1.56 percent.
"The BOJ decision was a massive surprise. It's further money
printing from Japan on a massive scale after having told the
markets that they're not doing it," said Will Hamlyn, investment
analyst at Manulife Asset Management. "That triggered European
investors to push the risk-on button."
Advisory firm Oxford Economics said Japan's move, bringing
to five the number of world central banks that have used
negative interest rates, indicates they are here to stay -
though their impact and effectiveness remain to be seen.
A sharp braking of U.S. economic growth in the fourth
quarter raised expectations that the Fed would go slow on future
interest rate hikes, helping lift equity markets.
U.S. gross domestic product rose at an annualized 0.7
percent, below an expected 0.8 percent gain, as a strong dollar
and tepid global demand hurt exports.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed 2.27
percent higher at 1,348.08. For the month, the index fell 6.2
percent, its worst January since 2008, but better than a 12
percent decline at mid-month due to China growth worries.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 281.13 points,
or 1.75 percent, to 16,350.77. The S&P 500 gained 32.4
points, or 1.71 percent, to 1,925.76 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 71.37 points, or 1.58 percent, to 4,578.05.
Euro zone bond yields tumbled, with German yields set for
their biggest monthly fall in two years following the BOJ's
surprise move. U.S. Treasury yields fell to four-month lows.
Germany's 10-year Bund yield fell 6.5 basis
points to 0.26 percent, its lowest level since late April 2015.
The 37 basis point decline in January was its biggest monthly
drop since May 2012.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 15/32 in
price, pushing their yield down to 1.9313 percent after earlier
sliding to 1.91 percent, the lowest since Oct. 2.
The euro fell to a session low against the dollar
after the U.S. GDP report, dropping 0.91 percent to $1.0837.
The dollar index, tracking the dollar against a
basket of major currencies, rose 1.108 percent to 99.576.
Oil hit $35 a barrel, marking a gain of about 25 percent
from 12-year lows seen earlier in January, on prospects that a
deal between major exporters to cut production could help reduce
one of the worst oil gluts in history.
Brent futures pared gains to rise 57 cents to $34.46
a barrel, while U.S. futures rose 11 cents to $33.32 a
barrel.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski and Bernadette Baum)