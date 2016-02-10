* Yellen says does not see Fed reversing rate hike program
* European shares snap 7-day losing streak
* Brent crude prices rise
* Dollar hits lowest vs yen since Nov. '14
* Treasury yields edge lower
(New throughout, updates prices and market activity to U.S.
afternoon trading)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Feb 10 Stock indexes worldwide
rebounded on Wednesday after comments from Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen eased concerns about the U.S. economy, while
greater calm surrounding the European banking sector boosted
that region's shares.
Yellen acknowledged that tightening financial conditions and
uncertainty about China posed risks, but told Congress she does
not expect the central bank to reverse its rate hike program.
Stock markets have sagged given uncertainty surrounding
monetary policy and a steep decline in commodity prices, while
corporate results and economic data offered little respite.
Yellen's testimony boosted sentiment after expectations of a
2016 rate rise had all but vanished, partly on weak U.S.
economic data, even though the Fed's forecasts suggest members
see more rate hikes during the year.
European shares snapped a seven-day losing streak, bolstered
by solid earnings and a recovery in Deutsche Bank
from 30-year lows. The euro zone's banking index ended
up 6.9 percent. It still appeared headed for a seventh straight
weekly decline, the longest losing streak since 1998.
"What Yellen said has been taken positively," said Richard
Sichel, chief investment officer of Philadelphia Trust Co in
Philadelphia. "Stocks in general are cheaper now than they were
three days ago or three months ago, so there's an opportunity to
step in."
MSCI's all-country world equity index rose
1.91 points, or 0.53 percent, to 360.34.
The Dow Jones industrial average was last up 21.4
points, or 0.13 percent, at 16,035.78. The S&P 500 was up
15.19 points, or 0.82 percent, at 1,867.4. The Nasdaq Composite
was up 65.60 points, or 1.54 percent, at 4,334.36.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index ended up 1.78
percent, at 1,241.49. On Tuesday, the index fell 1.6 percent and
hit its lowest since September 2013.
Brent crude prices rose but U.S. crude prices fell in choppy
trade, a day after one of the biggest declines since the 2008
financial crisis.
Brent was last up 57 cents, or 1.88 percent, at
$30.89 a barrel. U.S. crude was last down 44 cents, or
1.57 percent, at $27.5 per barrel.
The dollar hit 113.720 yen, its lowest since Nov. 2014, as
investors disregarded optimism about continued tightening from
the Fed and packed back into the safe-haven Japanese currency.
Treasury yields dipped after the U.S. Treasury sold $23
billion in 10-year notes to solid demand, showing the dramatic
drop in yields this year has not scared away investors.
"Demand is definitely here at these yield levels," said
Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald
in New York.
Spot gold prices were last up $3.6 or 0.30 percent,
at $1,192.06 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Dion Rabouin and Karen Brettell in New
York and Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)