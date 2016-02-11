* S&P 500, Dow down more than 10 pct for year
* 10-yr Treasury yields hit 1.53 pct, lowest since Aug 2012
* U.S., European banking shares tumble
* Oil prices fall; gold jumps to highest in a year
* Dollar at lowest vs yen since October 2014
(Updates to close of European markets)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Feb 11 Stock indexes worldwide
stumbled on Thursday on fears over the health of the global
economy, with banking shares slumping on both sides of the
Atlantic, while safe-haven 10-year Treasury yields hit their
lowest since 2012.
Concern over sluggish global growth and doubts over central
banks' ability to support the global economy pushed the U.S.
benchmark S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones industrial
average down more than 10 percent for the year.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
sank to its lowest level in two and a half years.
The dollar hit its lowest against the safe-haven yen since
October 2014 of 110.985 yen, and was on track for its worst week
against the Japanese currency since 2008 on the fears over the
health of the global economy.
"The key driver is this immense pessimism in asset markets,
unwillingness to hold anything but the safest assets," said
Steven Englander, managing director and global head of G10 FX
strategy at Citigroup.
Banks in Europe ended 6.3 percent lower, making them
the worst-performing sector and widening their losses for the
year to more than 28 percent. Shares of Societe Generale
, France's second-biggest bank, closed down 12.6
percent after disappointing results.
Worries also hit shares of U.S. banks, with the S&P
financial index last down 3 percent and ranking as the
S&P 500's worst-performing sector. Concerns over profitability
in a low-growth, low-interest rate environment have knocked
confidence in the banking sector this week, particularly in
Europe.
YELLEN
The declines are coming even as Fed Chair Janet Yellen
sought to reassure investors in Congressional testimony that the
Fed will remain flexible in its approach. However, the markets
already do not expect the Fed to raise rates further this year,
compared with Fed forecasts that still point to more tightening.
"The central banks have been taking extraordinary policy
actions in the last several years...and now we're seeing that it
hasn't been as effective as everyone had been assuming," said
Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth
Financial Network in Waltham, Massachusetts.
"When you add in the fact that the European banking system
is under serious threat right now, you could actually see a path
to the kind of systemic crisis that we had in 2008," he said.
Yields on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes hit 1.53
percent, their lowest level since August 2012, on the worries
over global growth and the effectiveness of central bank policy.
MSCI's all-country world equity index, which
tracks shares in 45 nations, was last down 5.3 points, or 1.48
percent, to 352.78. The index hit its lowest level in more than
two and a half years and was down over 20 percent from an
all-time high.
The Dow Jones industrial average was last down 299.56
points, or 1.88 percent, at 15,615.18. The S&P 500 was
down 26.99 points, or 1.46 percent, at 1,824.87. The Nasdaq
Composite was down 31.25 points, or 0.73 percent, at
4,252.35.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down
3.68 percent at 1,195.76.
Oil prices tumbled, with U.S. crude approaching 12-year lows
hit last month on brimming crude inventories and a Goldman Sachs
forecast that prices would remain low and volatile until the
second half of the year.
Brent crude was last down 27 cents, or 0.88 percent,
at $30.57 a barrel. U.S. crude was last down 41 cents, or
1.49 percent, at $27.04 per barrel.
Safe-haven asset gold surged to its highest in a year. Spot
gold prices were last up 4.2 percent at $1,247.33 an
ounce.
