* S&P 500 gains over 1 pct after five days of losses
* Top European share index notches best gain in 5-1/2 months
* U.S., European financial shares rally
* 10-yr Treasury yields rise from lowest since Aug. 2012
* Oil prices rally; U.S. crude off over 12-year lows
(Updates to close of European markets)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Feb 12 U.S. and European shares
rebounded from recent weakness on Friday, with reassuring U.S.
retail sales data boosting sentiment, while U.S. crude prices
rallied from more than 12-year lows.
Banking shares in the United States and Europe spiked, with
the S&P financial index last up 3.4 percent and the
STOXX 600 Europe Banks index gaining 5.6 percent.
The U.S. S&P 500 gained over 1 percent after five
days of losses that had dropped it to its lowest level in two
years on Thursday. In Europe, advances in shares of Deutsche
Bank and its rival Commerzbank of 11.8
percent and 18 percent, respectively, helped European stocks
rebound.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
notched its biggest daily gain in five and a half months after
hitting a two-and-a-half-year low on Thursday. The index was up
3.04 percent at 1,232.09.
The S&P financial index has fallen about 15 percent this
year, and the European bank index nearly 25 percent, as worries
over the impact of central banks' negative interest rate
policies on banks' profitability intensified in recent days.
Commerce Department data showing U.S. retail sales excluding
automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services
increased 0.6 percent in January also boosted optimism.
'OVERWHELMING' CHANCE OF RECESSION
"The market has gone from very little chance of recession to
pricing in an overwhelming chance of recession despite the data
not supporting that," said Michael Jones, chief investment
officer of RiverFront Investment Group in Richmond, Virginia.
"The more numbers you get like retail sales ... the more
this market can whipsaw people by heading right back up."
An overnight drop in Asia shares limited gains in MSCI's
all-country world equity index. The index rose
2.61 points, or 0.74 percent, to 355.96.
On Thursday, it had closed more than 20 percent below its
all-time high, confirming a bear market in global equity prices.
Mainland China markets reopen on Monday after the Lunar New Year
holiday.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average was
last up 226.72 points, or 1.45 percent, at 15,886.9. The S&P 500
was up 25.1 points, or 1.37 percent, at 1,854.18. The
Nasdaq Composite was up 43.12 points, or 1.01 percent,
at 4,309.96.
The S&P energy index was last up 1.7 percent. U.S.
crude oil jumped as much as 13 percent on prospects for a
coordinated production cut sparked by comments from the energy
minister of OPEC member United Arab Emirates.
U.S. crude was last up 12 percent at $29.38 per
barrel after hitting $26.05 a barrel on Thursday, the lowest in
more than 12 years. Brent crude was last up nearly 10
percent at $33.03 a barrel.
Safe-haven 10-year Treasury notes were last down
30/32 in price to yield 1.75 percent after hitting 1.53 percent
Thursday, their lowest yield since Aug. 2012.
The dollar rose after the U.S. retail sales data. The dollar
index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six
rivals, was last up 0.5 percent.
Spot gold was down $8.75 to $1,237.76 an ounce but
was still set for its best week in four years.
(Additional reporting by Dion Rabouin and Tariro Mzezewa in New
York, Libby George in London and Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru;
Editing by Nick Zieminski and Bernadette Baum)