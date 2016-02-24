* Oil slides after Saudi output comments

* Safe-haven yen, government debt in demand

* Global gauge of stocks drops the most in three weeks (Adds U.S. markets, changes dateline from previous LONDON)

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, Feb 24 Stocks across the globe fell the most in three weeks on Wednesday, tracking oil prices lower, while the first contraction in the U.S. services sector since October 2013 weighed further on financial stocks.

A move towards safety assets lifted top-rated government bond prices, gold and the yen.

Crude futures prices dropped after Saudi Arabia ruled out production cuts and an industry report said U.S. crude stockpiles hit record levels, underlining the supply glut.

Wall Street opened broadly lower, with bank and consumer stocks leading the way down.

The slide in oil prices and weak U.S. data drew investors away from financial stocks on concerns the sector's exposure to energy companies is larger than thought. The Federal Reserve is also going to find it hard to raise interest rates in the near future, said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York.

"It's a combination of low interest rates for longer and the possibility of a bigger exposure to energy - which is not logical, but understandable."

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 220.58 points, or 1.34 percent, to 16,211.2, the S&P 500 lost 24.34 points, or 1.27 percent, to 1,896.93 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 58.69 points, or 1.3 percent, to 4,444.90.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 share index fell 2.5 percent and MSCI's gauge of stocks globally fell 1.5 percent.

YEN RALLIES, DOLLAR DROPS

In currency markets the yen, often sought by investors as a shelter when riskier assets are under pressure, hit an almost three-year high against the euro of 122.43 yen.

The euro edged 0.2 percent higher versus the greenback at $1.1037. The dollar index slipped 0.2 percent.

Sterling plumbed a seven-year low around $1.3876 on concern Britons might vote to leave the European Union in a June referendum. It last traded at $1.3946, shaving half of the session's loss.

Oil prices remained weak after Saudi Oil Minister Ali Al-Naimi told oil executives on Tuesday that markets should not view the agreement by four major oil producers to freeze output at January levels as a prelude to production cuts.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, slid 1.5 percent to $32.77 a barrel. U.S. crude dropped 3.2 percent to $30.85.

"Al-Naimi's remarks punctured an oil-price rally that has lacked substance," said David Hufton of broker PVM. "The market correctly interpreted the presentation as bearish."

The fall in stocks and oil pushed down yields on the lowest-risk government bonds. Benchmark 10-year U.S. notes were last up 21/32 in price to yield 1.6745 percent, down from 1.745 percent late Tuesday.

Copper fell 0.6 percent at $4,617.50 a tonne.

Gold jumped 1.7 percent, extending its two-day run to more than 3 percent. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)