* Brent rises above $40 per barrel
* Dollar firms before Fed statement after upbeat U.S. data
(Updates with U.S. markets, changes comment, dateline from
previous LONDON)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, March 16 Shares were steady in major
markets on Wednesday ahead of a policy statement from the
Federal Reserve, while the dollar rose broadly as U.S. data
pointed to strengthening inflation that could keep the Fed on
track to gradually hike interest rates this year.
Underlying U.S. inflation increased more than expected in
February, adding to recent readings on the housing and job
markets that have raised the probability of a rate increase in
June.
Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rose to their highest in
seven weeks and oil prices gained, with Brent above $40 per
barrel.
Markets were on tenterhooks ahead of the Fed statement
expected at 2:00 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) and a press conference with
Fed Chair Janet Yellen half an hour later. The Fed was seen
holding rates steady but keeping the door open to resume hikes
soon.
"A hawkish turn by the Fed could set off a re-pricing of
global rates and reverse the recent weakening of the dollar,
reintroducing concerns about China (currency) depreciation,
lower commodity prices, and credit concerns in the energy
sector," wrote David Folkerts-Landau, group chief economist at
Deutsche Bank in London in a client note.
Wall Street was little changed in morning trading ahead of
the Fed statement, but utilities, which are usually sold when
investors expect higher interest rates, were the worst
performing sector on the S&P 500. Financials and energy were the
ones that rose the most.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 12.94 points,
or 0.08 percent, to 17,264.47, the S&P 500 gained 1.69
points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,017.62 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 11.11 points, or 0.23 percent, to 4,739.77.
The FTSEuroFirst 300 index ticked up 0.1 percent.
MSCI's gauge of equities in major world economies
dipped 0.1 percent.
The dollar rose broadly after the solid U.S. economic data
and the expectation of its effect on the Fed's decision-making.
The dollar was up 0.4 percent against a basket of currencies
and reversed an earlier slip against the yen to trade 0.5
percent higher at 113.69 yen. The euro fell 0.4 percent
to $1.1061.
U.S. Treasury yields rose to their highest in
seven weeks after the rise core inflation and the strong housing
starts data. The 10-year note fell 7/32 in price to yield 1.9842
percent after hitting 1.9980 percent earlier, the highest since
Jan 28.
"While any chances of a Fed rate hike later today have all
but evaporated, the data released this morning undoubtedly
support our view that a faster-than-anticipated rise in core
inflation will force the Fed to raise interest rates faster than
markets expect," said Steve Murphy, U.S. economist at Capital
Economics.
Oil prices bounced after OPEC sources said oil producers,
including Gulf OPEC members, support holding talks next month on
freezing output even if Iran won't take part.
U.S. crude gained 3.8 percent to $37.73 a barrel,
while Brent rose 3.4 percent to $40.05, lifting energy
sector stocks.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)