* Brent rises above $40 per barrel

* Dollar firms before Fed statement after upbeat U.S. data (Updates with U.S. markets, changes comment, dateline from previous LONDON)

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, March 16 Shares were steady in major markets on Wednesday ahead of a policy statement from the Federal Reserve, while the dollar rose broadly as U.S. data pointed to strengthening inflation that could keep the Fed on track to gradually hike interest rates this year.

Underlying U.S. inflation increased more than expected in February, adding to recent readings on the housing and job markets that have raised the probability of a rate increase in June.

Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rose to their highest in seven weeks and oil prices gained, with Brent above $40 per barrel.

Markets were on tenterhooks ahead of the Fed statement expected at 2:00 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) and a press conference with Fed Chair Janet Yellen half an hour later. The Fed was seen holding rates steady but keeping the door open to resume hikes soon.

"A hawkish turn by the Fed could set off a re-pricing of global rates and reverse the recent weakening of the dollar, reintroducing concerns about China (currency) depreciation, lower commodity prices, and credit concerns in the energy sector," wrote David Folkerts-Landau, group chief economist at Deutsche Bank in London in a client note.

Wall Street was little changed in morning trading ahead of the Fed statement, but utilities, which are usually sold when investors expect higher interest rates, were the worst performing sector on the S&P 500. Financials and energy were the ones that rose the most.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 12.94 points, or 0.08 percent, to 17,264.47, the S&P 500 gained 1.69 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,017.62 and the Nasdaq Composite added 11.11 points, or 0.23 percent, to 4,739.77.

The FTSEuroFirst 300 index ticked up 0.1 percent. MSCI's gauge of equities in major world economies dipped 0.1 percent.

The dollar rose broadly after the solid U.S. economic data and the expectation of its effect on the Fed's decision-making.

The dollar was up 0.4 percent against a basket of currencies and reversed an earlier slip against the yen to trade 0.5 percent higher at 113.69 yen. The euro fell 0.4 percent to $1.1061.

U.S. Treasury yields rose to their highest in seven weeks after the rise core inflation and the strong housing starts data. The 10-year note fell 7/32 in price to yield 1.9842 percent after hitting 1.9980 percent earlier, the highest since Jan 28.

"While any chances of a Fed rate hike later today have all but evaporated, the data released this morning undoubtedly support our view that a faster-than-anticipated rise in core inflation will force the Fed to raise interest rates faster than markets expect," said Steve Murphy, U.S. economist at Capital Economics.

Oil prices bounced after OPEC sources said oil producers, including Gulf OPEC members, support holding talks next month on freezing output even if Iran won't take part.

U.S. crude gained 3.8 percent to $37.73 a barrel, while Brent rose 3.4 percent to $40.05, lifting energy sector stocks.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)