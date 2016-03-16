* Wall St strengthens as Fed holds rates steady
* Brent rises above $40 per barrel; U.S. crude jumps 6 pct
* Euro up 0.9 pct vs USD, yen now stronger
(Updates with reaction to Fed statement)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, March 16 Stocks in major markets rose
on Wednesday, led by Wall Street, and the U.S. dollar weakened
after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady while
lowering expectations for the number of rate hikes this year.
The U.S. central bank noted that the U.S. economy continues
to face external risks, but indicated that moderate U.S.
economic growth would allow it to resume tightening monetary
policy this year.
Fresh projections, however, point to two quarter-point rate
hikes by year's end, from an expected four back in December.
The expectation for lower rates dragged the dollar lower and
hurt stocks in the financial sector. But major U.S. indexes
turned positive shortly after the Fed's statement, with basic
materials and energy sector stocks leading the way as commodity
prices rose.
The CBOE volatility index a gauge of what equity
investors are willing to pay for protection against a drop on
the S&P 500, was on track to close at its lowest since early
December.
"The Fed struck a very dovish tone, marking down its
projected rate increase trajectory, while noting overall
resilience in the U.S. economy and the absence of inflation
pressures," said Brian Dolan, head market strategist at
DriveWealth LLC in New Jersey.
"This should be encouraging for risk sentiment and risk
assets."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 92.41 points,
or 0.54 percent, to 17,343.94, the S&P 500 gained 10.41
points, or 0.52 percent, to 2,026.34 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 29.53 points, or 0.62 percent, to 4,758.20.
MSCI's gauge of equities in major world economies
jumped 0.6 percent. Nikkei futures were
little changed, roughly at the same level as before the Fed
statement.
The U.S. dollar fell sharply, with the euro up 0.9 percent
and the yen sharply reversing an earlier loss versus the
greenback.
The dollar initially rose after data showed an increase in
underlying U.S. inflation and the housing market continued to
strengthen.
U.S. Treasury yields turned negative after
earlier having hit their highest in seven weeks. The 10-year
note rose 6/32 in price to yield 1.9381 percent after briefly
ticking above 2 percent for the first time since Jan 28.
Oil prices jumped after OPEC sources said oil producers,
including Gulf OPEC members, support holding talks next month on
freezing output even if Iran won't take part. The weaker dollar
further boosted crude and other commodities.
U.S. crude gained 6.2 percent to $38.60 a barrel,
while Brent rose 4.3 percent to $40.41.
(Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez Dreyfuss, Herbert
Lash, Chuck Mikolajczak and Dion Rabouin; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli and Nick Zieminski)