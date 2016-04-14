* World shares hit 4-month high
* Singapore surprise policy easing knocks currency
* U.S. dollar adds to rebound vs euro
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, April 14 Stocks across the globe rose
to their highest levels of 2016 on Thursday and the dollar rose
for a third day as investors embraced risk ahead of top
policymaker and oil producer meetings.
Singapore's normally conservative central bank unexpectedly
eased policy, at a time when several hundred economists polled
by Reuters said economic growth and inflation across the globe
will lose further momentum this year despite years of ultra-easy
monetary policy. Many of them said it is now time for
governments to increase spending.
Singapore's move came as the World Bank and International
Monetary Fund prepare to meet this week in Washington.
Wall Street stock indexes ticked up a day after the S&P 500
closed at its highest since early December. European shares
added to Wednesday's substantial gains and MSCI's gauge
of stocks across the globe hit its highest
level of the year.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 33.45 points,
or 0.19 percent, to 17,941.73, the S&P 500 gained 2.76
points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,085.18 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 3.20 points, or 0.06 percent, to 4,950.62.
Financials led Wall Street yet again with shares of Bank of
America and Wells Fargo up even as they posted lower quarterly
profits and increased reserves to cover bad loans from their
energy portfolios.
Oil prices were choppy after a mixed report from the
International Energy Agency (IEA), which said it was sceptical
that an upcoming meeting of major producers would do much to
tighten the supply/demand balance.
Brent crude futures added 0.3 percent to $44.34 per
barrel and U.S. crude rose 0.5 percent to $41.97.
"I think the market is really looking ahead to Doha," said
Michael Tran, director of energy strategy at RBC Capital Markets
in New York.
"An agreement to freeze production does little to change
physical balances, but constructive rhetoric could serve as a
sentiment changer at a minimum, helping to legitimize the
current rally and have the market hold the $40 a barrel level as
the new psychological floor."
The U.S. dollar, in which most commodities are priced, added
to its recent comeback having just chalked up its biggest
one-day gain in seven weeks.
The U.S. currency was at $1.1256 per euro, way above
a six-month low of $1.1464 touched on Tuesday, and down 0.2
percent on the yen at 109.12 yen. The dollar index
rose 0.2 percent.
The Bank of England kept interest rates on hold, as
expected, but sterling continued to suffer over worries
over how a June vote on Britain's EU membership will play out.
Against the Singapore dollar the greenback
strengthened nearly 1 percent, the most in a day in more than
eight months.
"The dollar has been doing well over recent days,
particularly against Asian currencies today after the (Singapore
central bank) eased policy," said Societe Generale FX strategist
Alvin Tan.
"We have the IMF meetings coming and we also have the
(OPEC)Doha meeting which actually for the markets could be more
important considering how bulled up the oil market has been
recently."
The U.S. 10-year note was down 11/32 in price,
its yield up to 1.799 percent from 1.762 percent late Wednesday,
ahead of a sale of 30-year government bonds.
