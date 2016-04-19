* MSCI global stocks index hits highest since December
* U.S. stocks near flat after midday in New York
* Commodity currencies up vs U.S. dollar
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, April 19 Oil prices rose on Tuesday
following a workers' strike in Kuwait, while a global stock
index hit its highest since December as signs of economic
stabilization in China lifted demand for riskier assets.
The rise in oil prices drove up the currencies of countries
dependant on commodity exports, including the Australian dollar
which rose to a 10-month high. Copper prices also jumped.
MSCI's All Countries World Index, which
tracks shares in 45 countries, was up 0.9 percent by midday in
New York and hit its highest level since December, while
European stocks closed up 1.5 percent. Stocks in Japan
and China also ended higher.
"The predominant theme is risk on," said Richard Scalone,
co-head of foreign exchange at TJM Brokerage in Chicago.
"We came into the year concerned about Chinese growth and an
aggressive (Federal Reserve), and we've gotten nothing even
remotely similar to where our fears were."
However, the S&P 500 stock index gave back early gains to
trade nearly unchanged around midday in New York, weighed down
by technology shares including Netflix, which dropped
10.7 percent a day after the company reported results.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 1.06
points, or 0.01 percent, to 18,003.1, the S&P 500 had
lost 0.88 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,093.46 and the Nasdaq
Composite had dropped 38.73 points, or 0.78 percent, to
4,921.29.
The rise in crude oil prices from below $30 a barrel seen
in February, and signs of steady economic growth in China
recently, along with the U.S. Federal Reserve's cautious
approach to raising interest rates, are all factors supporting
stock prices in recent weeks.
Brent crude oil was last at $43.73 per barrel, up 82
cents, while U.S. crude oil was up $1.07 at $40.85.
The workers' strike in Kuwait cut production to 1.1 million
barrels per day from 2.8 million in March and overshadowed the
weekend failure by oil producers meeting in Doha to agree to
freeze output. However, an official of the Kuwaiti state refiner
said output would be restored in coming days.
The U.S. dollar hit 10-month lows against some
commodity-related currencies and touched a nearly one-week low
against the euro after weak U.S. housing data reinforced views
of a dovish Fed.
U.S. housing starts fell more than expected in March and
permits for future home construction hit a one-year low.
The Australian dollar hit $0.7817, its highest
level against the U.S. dollar since last June, while the New
Zealand dollar touched $0.7055, also its highest since
last June on the back of gains in oil prices. The Canadian
dollar also rallied.
Brazil's currency, the real, gained 1.8 percent
against the dollar. The real had weakened on Monday after the
central bank intervened to prevent it rising sharply following a
Congressional vote to impeach President Dilma Rousseff, a move
which may result in a more market-friendly government.
Gold rose as the dollar weakened, with gold touched a
one-week high of $1,256.80 an ounce. Copper was up 2.4
percent.
