* U.S. stocks mixed; S&P near record high
* Commodity currencies up vs U.S. dollar
* Brent crude up 2.6 percent
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, April 19 Oil prices rose on Tuesday
following a workers' strike in Kuwait, while a global stock
index hit its highest level since early December as signs of
economic stabilization in China lifted demand for riskier
assets.
The rise in crude prices drove up the currencies of
countries dependent on commodity exports, including Australia
and Canada, where the local currency rose to 10-month and
9-month highs against the U.S. dollar, respectively.
Copper prices also jumped, and MSCI's emerging markets index
rose 1.28 percent.
MSCI's all-country world index, which tracks
stock performance in 46 countries, gained 1.0 percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading
regional shares closed up 1.5 percent. Stocks in Japan and China
also ended higher.
"The predominant theme is risk on," said Richard Scalone,
co-head of foreign exchange at TJM Brokerage in Chicago.
"We came into the year concerned about Chinese growth and an
aggressive (Federal Reserve), and we've gotten nothing even
remotely similar to where our fears were."
U.S. stocks were mixed. The S&P 500 edged closer to a record
high in a choppy session marked by rising energy stocks and a
solid quarterly report from pharmaceutical company Johnson &
Johnson. J&J rose 1.3 percent to $112.41.
Technology shares fell, including a 12.3 percent drop in
Netflix a day after the video-streaming service gave a
disappointing growth outlook.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 39.27 points,
or 0.22 percent, to 18,043.43, and the S&P 500 gained 4.8
points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,099.14. The Nasdaq Composite
dropped 20.41 points, or 0.41 percent, to 4,939.60.
The rise in crude prices from below $30 a barrel in February
and recent signs of steady economic growth in China, along with
the U.S. Federal Reserve's cautious approach to raising interest
rates, all have boosted stock prices in recent weeks.
Brent crude oil rose 2.6 percent to settle at $44.03
per barrel, while U.S. crude oil gained 3.3 percent to
settle at $41.08 per barrel.
The workers' strike in Kuwait cut production to 1.1 million
barrels per day from 2.8 million in March and overshadowed the
weekend failure by oil producers meeting in Doha to agree to
freeze output. However, an official of the Kuwaiti state refiner
said output would be restored in coming days.
The U.S. dollar hit 10-month lows against some
commodity-related currencies and touched a nearly one-week low
against the euro after weak U.S. housing data reinforced views
of a dovish Fed.
U.S. housing starts fell more than expected in March and
permits for future home construction hit a one-year low.
The Australian dollar hit $0.7817, its highest
level against the U.S. dollar since last June. The Canadian
dollar rallied more than 1 percent to trade at $1.2637.
Brazil's currency, the real, gained 2.2 percent
against the dollar. The real weakened on Monday after Brazil's
central bank intervened to prevent it from rising sharply
following a Congressional vote to impeach President Dilma
Rousseff, an action which may result in a more market-friendly
government.
Gold rose as the dollar weakened. Gold futures
touched a one-week high of $1,253.20 an ounce. Copper
was up 2.3 percent.
