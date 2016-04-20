* U.S. stocks gain as oil rebounds
* Oil prices rise on government data, talk of producers'
meeting
* Dollar firms against euro ahead of ECB meeting
(Updates with European shares close)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, April 20 Oil prices jumped on
Wednesday as government data showed U.S. crude stocks rose
slightly less than expected last week, while the U.S. dollar
advanced against the euro ahead of Thursday's European Central
Bank meeting.
U.S. stocks climbed following gains in energy shares and
some upbeat earnings reports.
Speculation that major oil producers would meet in Russia in
May for another attempt at curtailing output also boosted oil
prices. Brent crude oil was up $1.55 at $45.58 a barrel,
while U.S. crude was up $1.42 at $42.50.
Oil prices had been lower earlier after Kuwaiti workers
ended a three-day strike.
On Wall Street, investors are focused on the earnings season
as they seek catalysts to drive stocks higher. Intuitive
Surgical rose 3.5 percent after stronger-than-expected
profit, though other reports disappointed. Coca-Cola was
down 4.1 percent after reporting a drop in sales.
If earnings surprise on the upside, "you could see people
... join the rally, and that money from the sidelines will move
into the market," said Nadia Lovell, U.S. Equity Specialist at
J.P. Morgan Private Bank.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 75.16 points,
or 0.42 percent, to 18,128.76, the S&P 500 had gained
5.16 points, or 0.25 percent, to 2,105.96 and the Nasdaq
Composite had added 14.23 points, or 0.29 percent, to
4,954.56.
The MSCI All-Country World index was up 0.1
percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares ended up 0.5 percent.
The U.S. dollar rose against the euro on fears that comments
from the ECB on Thursday could hurt the euro zone common
currency, while some riskier commodity currencies remained near
multi-month highs on relief over China's economy.
The ECB, though, is not expected to make any policy changes
at its meeting on Thursday. It is expected to reiterate its
plans to support the euro zone economy, according to analysts.
The euro eased from a one-week high against the dollar of
$1.1386 touched earlier in the session and was last down 0.4
percent at $1.1313 ahead of the ECB meeting.
U.S. Treasuries yields held in their recent tight range with
no major economic releases due this week and as investors looked
ahead to next week's Federal Reserve meeting.
Benchmark 10-year note yields were last at 1.81
percent, up from 1.78 percent on Tuesday. Yields have held
between 1.81 and 1.69 percent since the beginning of April.
(Additional reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru, Karen
Brettell in New York and Sudip Kar-Gupta, Anirban Nag, Simon
Falush and Dhara Ranasinghe in London; Editing by Nick Zieminski
and James Dalgleish)