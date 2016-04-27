* US stocks mixed after Fed statement
* Apple, Twitter weigh on tech stocks
* US dollar weakens
* Oil near highs as Fed hold indicates weaker dollar
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, April 27 Wall Street stocks were
steady, U.S Treasury debt yields fell sharply, and oil prices
rose to their highest level of the year on Wednesday after the
Federal Reserve announced it would keep U.S. interest rates
unchanged.
The Fed left their policy interest rate target at the
previous level of 0.25 percent to 0.5 percent as expected,and
while it left the door open to a rate rise in June, its
statement implied that it was in no hurry to follow on from its
December rate rise.
The statement helped U.S. stocks recover some early losses,
lowered long term bond yields and boosted crude oil prices.
The U.S. central bank's policy-setting committee said the
labor market had improved further despite slowed economic
activity, adding that it was keeping a close eye on inflation.
It also removed references to worries about the global economy
from its statement.
The S&P 500 stock index and Dow Jones Industrial Average
turned positive following the announcement, while the Nasdaq
remained in negative territory, weighed by disappointing
earnings from Apple and Twitter late Tuesday.
Oil prices turned upward, with Brent crude, the
international benchmark, up more than 3.0 percent to $47.23, its
highest since early November. U.S. crude rose 2.75 percent to
$45.27 a barrel and had earlier rallied on expectations for a
drop in crude oil inventories, but U.S. crude inventories rose
sharply, reducing oil's gains.
Apple shares were down 6.4 percent after the
company reported its first drop in iPhone sales and its first
decline in revenue in more than a decade. Twitter
tumbled more than 15 percent after quarterly revenue lagged
expectations.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 35.78 points,
or 0.2 percent, to 18,026.1, the S&P 500 lost 0.94
points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,090.76 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 46.86 points, or 0.96 percent, to 4,841.42.
The Nasdaq's information technology sector fell 1.4 percent,
with Facebook and Alphabet also lower.
The U.S. dollar briefly turned positive after the Fed
statement, but reversed those gains not long afterward. The
dollar was last down 0.2 percent against a basket of
currencies to 94.380.
"At first glance (the statement) looked a little bit
hawkish, but as expected it's pretty much a non-event," said
Stephen Casey, senior foreign exchange trader and market analyst
in New York.
"I think we did see some surprises in that they're turning
their focus back inward on the domestic economy, eliminating
most of that language concerning the outside effects. But for
me, this really goes to the credibility of the Fed. They're very
wish-washy at the moment."
Benchmark U.S. 10-year government notes were up
20/32 in price with a yield of 1.859 percent, as the yield curve
flattened with investors pricing in the possibility of two hikes
from the Fed this year, as opposed to one.
Fed funds futures rates show traders see a 23 percent chance
of a rate increase in June and a 42 percent probability of two
hikes this year, up from 34 percent on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; editing by Clive McKeef)