* Oil jumps on surprise U.S. crude inventory draw
* Wall St drops as Disney, Macy's earnings disappoint
* Dollar falls after six days of gains as yen rebounds
* U.S. Treasuries extend price gains after 10-year auction
(Updates with afternoon trading)
By Lewis Krauskopf
NEW YORK, May 11 U.S. and European stocks
stumbled on Wednesday after big gains a day earlier amid
disappointing corporate earnings, while oil prices surged for a
second day as data showed U.S. crude inventories fell
unexpectedly last week.
The U.S. dollar fell 0.5 percent against a basket of
currencies after rallying for six consecutive days, as investors
looked to book profits. The yen rebounded 0.7 percent against
the dollar, halting declines against the greenback as
Japan has threatened to intervene on its strong currency.
U.S. Treasuries extended their price gains after a strong
government auction of $23 billion in 10-year notes.
MSCI's broad gauge of global stocks fell 0.4
percent. On Tuesday, the index climbed nearly 1.1 percent, its
best session in about a month, while the U.S. benchmark S&P 500
had tallied its best day in about two months.
"I think a lot of the reason why the market is pulling back
today is because we had such a huge rally yesterday," said Jason
Ware, chief investment officer at Albion Financial Group in Salt
Lake City. "Traders are kind of pulling back their horns, taking
a little bit of risk off the table, looking for a reason to take
some profit."
The Dow Jones industrial average was off 189.09
points, or 1.05 percent, at 17,739.26, the S&P 500 lost
15.39 points, or 0.74 percent, at 2,069 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 34.94 points, or 0.73 percent, at 4,774.94.
Disappointing profit reports from Disney and Macy's
hurt stocks, with Disney the biggest drag on the Dow and
the S&P 500, and Macy's weighing on retailers.
"We're getting a lot of news on U.S. consumers today and it
isn't good news," said Kim Forrest, senior equity research
analyst at Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh.
With first-quarter earnings season largely complete, S&P 500
companies have mostly beaten analysts' expectations, but profits
are still estimated to have fallen 5.4 percent from a year ago,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.5
percent after two sessions of gains. Outdoor advertising group
JC Decaux was among the worst performers after a weak
outlook.
The dollar fell as investors booked profits on a day with no
major U.S. economic data.
"The dollar's bias hasn't meaningfully brightened given deep
market scepticism in the Federal Reserve firing an interest rate
hike in the near future," said Joe Manimbo, senior market
analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.
Oil prices jumped after the U.S. government reported crude
inventories fell unexpectedly for the first time since March,
adding to concerns over supply disruptions in Canada and
Nigeria.
Benchmark Brent settled up 4.6 percent at $47.60 a
barrel, while U.S. crude settled up 3.5 percent at $46.23
a barrel. Oil prices have recovered some ground after touching
12-year lows earlier in 2016.
The Treasury's 10-year note sale occurred at a high yield of
1.71 percent, which was below the roughly 1.73 percent level
that the debt had traded at before the sale.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 10/32
in price to yield 1.7262 percent in afternoon trading, from a
close of 1.76 percent on Tuesday.
Spot gold rose 0.8 percent as the decline in the
dollar and shares globally rekindled investors' appetite for the
precious metal.
(Additional reporting by Barani Krishnan, Gertrude
Chavez-Dreyfuss and Karen Brettell in New York, Tanya Agrawal in
Bengaluru and Jamie McGeever in London; Editing by Nick
Zieminski and James Dalgleish)