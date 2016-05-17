* Wall St weighs on global stocks gauge
* Volatile crude remains near 6-mo high
* Euro edges up vs dollar, yen ticks higher
(Updates with U.S. markets, changes comment
previous LONDON)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, May 17 Stocks fell on Wall Street
Tuesday after strong U.S. inflation data increased the
probability of a rate hike from the Federal Reserve, while a
global gauge of stocks cut its gains.
The U.S. dollar lost ground against a basket of currencies.
Crude futures were volatile, with Brent prices matching the
six-month highs hit Monday.
U.S. consumer prices recorded their biggest increase in more
than three years in April, pointing to a steady inflation
build-up.
The data "could make Fed officials more confident that
they'll hit their inflation target. A more confident Fed is a
Fed that is more likely to hike again this (northern) summer or
fall," said Brian Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at Wells
Fargo Funds Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.
Other U.S. data on Tuesday showed housing starts rose more
than expected last month, suggesting the economy was regaining
steam early in the second quarter.
Traders now see the probability of a rate hike after the
Fed's November meeting as a toss up at 49 percent, up from
roughly 42 percent on Monday, according to the CME FedWatch
tool.
On Wall Street, stocks were led lower by declines in the
more defensive, high-dividend paying sectors, which tend to be
hurt when the expectation of higher rates increases.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 59.24 points,
or 0.33 percent, to 17,651.47, the S&P 500 lost 5.99
points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,060.67 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 12.11 points, or 0.25 percent, to 4,763.35.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 share index was
little changed, while MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
was up 0.13 percent.
In the currency market, the British pound rose as much as
0.9 percent to $1.4524, helped in part by a report that
the "In" campaign held a 15-point lead over rival "Out" ahead of
Britain's June 23 referendum on European Union membership.
The dollar index fell for a second consecutive day as
traders doubted the inflation data was enough to push the Fed
closer to tightening policy. The yen was up 0.03 percent
versus the greenback at 108.98 per dollar and the euro
rose 0.15 percent to $1.1333.
"If you are a hawk, you could see the CPI as being higher.
But in reality, the numbers were pretty much on consensus," said
Richard Scalone, co-head of foreign exchange at TJM Brokerage in
Chicago, in reference to Fed policymakers considered "hawks" for
favoring tighter monetary policy.
Yields for two-year Treasury notes rose as high
as 0.819 percent on the strong inflation data, their highest
since April 28. Three-year notes also hit their
highest since then, touching 0.979 percent.
Benchmark 10-year notes rose 2/32 in price to
yield 1.7447 percent, down from 1.753 percent on Monday.
Brent crude hit $49.47 per barrel, matching the
six-month high hit Monday, and last traded at $49.41, up 0.9
percent on the day. U.S. crude was up 1.1 percent at
$48.23.
Copper fell 0.1 percent to $4,642 per tonne.
Spot gold was up 0.6 percent at $1,280.86 an ounce.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, additional reporting by Sam
Forgione; Editing by Nick Zieminski)