* World stock markets up with oil prices
* Fall in inventories lifts oil
* Gold falls
(Adds European shares closing, updates prices)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, May 25 Oil prices and energy shares
rose on Wednesday after a sharper-than-expected fall in crude
inventories, lifting world stock markets.
Growing bets on a possible Federal Reserve rate increase as
early as in June or July reduced demand for U.S. government debt
while pushing the U.S. dollar up against the yen for a second
day.
Investors' expectations for higher borrowing costs have
risen since last week's minutes from the central bank's April
meeting signaled a June increase was on the table. Comments from
policymakers and upbeat U.S. economic data in recent days have
supported those views.
"Investors have started to seriously contemplate the
prospect of a hike at the start of the summer," said Luke
Bartholomew, global macro investment manager at Aberdeen in
London.
Energy Information Administration data showed U.S. crude
stockpiles fell last week as imports dropped and refineries cut
output. Brent oil was up 90 cents at $49.51, while U.S.
crude was up 70 cents at $49.32.
Energy shares helped to boost global stock indexes, with
shares of Chevron up 1.5 percent at $101.74.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 166 points,
or 0.94 percent, to 17,872.05, the S&P 500 had gained
17.1 points, or 0.82 percent, to 2,093.16 and the Nasdaq
Composite had added 42.42 points, or 0.87 percent, to
4,903.47.
MSCI's all-country world stock index rose 1
percent, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
of leading regional stocks ended up 1.3 percent.
A new debt deal for Greece seemed to have headed off the
risk of another round of uncertainty over its finances and even
its future in the euro zone after a funding crisis a year ago.
The U.S. dollar rose against the yen for a second straight
day. The euro was last up slightly against the
dollar after dipping slightly to match Tuesday's roughly 10-week
low of $1.1129.
The dollar was last up 0.2 percent against the yen at 110.22
yen, off a session high of 110.45 yen.
U.S. Treasury prices dipped, with short and medium term
yields hitting 10-week highs. Two-year yield and
five-year yield reached 10-week highest at 0.938
percent and 1.424 percent, respectively.
Gold dropped to a seven-week low amid the Fed expectations.
Spot gold was last down 0.3 percent at $1,222.55 an
ounce, off an earlier low of $1,217.25.
(Additional reporting by Richard Leong, Sam Forgione and Saqib
Ahmed in New York and Patrick Graham in London; Editing by Hugh
Lawson and Nick Zieminski)