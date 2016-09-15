* U.S. Treasury yield curve steepest since late June
* Wall Street gains on Apple, lower chance of rate hike
* SNB and the BoE both hold fire
* Dollar steady on expectations for Dec. Fed rate hike
* Oil rises on short-covering, surge in gasoline futures
(Updates with U.S. afternoon trading, European close, Apple
share price)
By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
NEW YORK, Sept 15 Global equity prices gained on
Thursday after weak U.S. retail sales data undermined the
argument that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next
week.
The U.S. Treasury yield curve steepened to its steepest
level in about two-and-a-half months as longer-dated debt fell,
highlighting expectations that the Fed could hold off from
raising rates at its two-day meeting set to conclude on
Wednesday.
August U.S. retail sales fell more than expected, pointing
to cooling domestic demand that further diminishes expectations
for a Federal Reserve interest rate increase next week.
"The disappointing retail sales numbers really reinforces
our view that it would be difficult for the Fed to lift rates
next week," said Bill Merz, an investment strategist at U.S.
Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.
Also on Thursday, U.S. weekly jobless claims data showed a
tightening labor market with subdued layoffs last week, while
underlying producer price inflation crept up in August.
The gap between five-year note yields and 30-year bonds
yields widened to 129.70 basis points, the
steepest since June 27.
Expectations that the Fed will wait longer to raise rates is
causing the long bond to underperform as lower rates are likely
to increase inflation longer-term, which erodes the value of the
debt.
Futures traders are now pricing in a 12-percent chance of a
rate increase this month, down from 15 percent on Wednesday,
according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.
MSCI's world stocks index, which tracks
shares in 45 nations, rose 0.77 percent, boosted by a buoyant
Wall Street. U.S. stocks rose, helped by Apple Inc's best
four-day run since 2014 and higher oil prices.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 200.65
points, or 1.11 percent, to 18,235.42, the S&P 500 gained
23.57 points, or 1.11 percent, to 2,149.34, and the Nasdaq
Composite added 77.71 points, or 1.5 percent, to
5,251.48.
Apple's shares rose as much as 3.3 percent, giving the three
major indexes their biggest boost after the company said that
the first batch of its new iPhone 7 Plus was sold out globally.
European shares finished the day higher in choppy trading
with UK supermarket Morrisons leading gainers following
a strong earnings update. Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index
closed up 0.55 percent at 1,339.13.
Stocks in Tokyo closed at a three-week low amid uncertainty
over interest rate policy.
Oil prices rose about 1 percent, tracking a rally in
gasoline futures. A delayed restart of the main gasoline line at
Colonial Pipeline, the No. 1 carrier for the motor fuel in the
United States, pushed that market higher.
Brent crude settled up 74 cents, or 1.6 percent, at
$46.59 a barrel, while U.S. crude settled up 33 cents, or
0.76 percent, at $43.91.
In currency markets, the U.S. dollar was little
changed against a basket of major currencies.
The dollar, gave up earlier gains against the yen amid
scepticism that any Bank of Japan action at its policy meeting
on Wednesday will be effective in weakening the yen.
On Thursday, the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of England
both held fire with any further moves to support growth or
weaken their currencies.
Spot gold fell to a two-week low, trading down 0.48
percent to $1,316.26 an ounce.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Additional reporting by Karen
Brettell in New York and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Daniel Bases and Nick Zieminski)