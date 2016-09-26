* Oil prices climb on hopes of OPEC production freeze
* European stocks retreat as Deutsche Bank hits record low
* Yen rises despite BOJ Kuroda's pledge of more stimulus
* U.S., German yields fall, gold prices gain on safe haven
demand
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Sept 26 Stock prices around the world
fell on Monday ahead of the first U.S. presidential debate
between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, while oil prices rose
in advance of an informal OPEC meeting in Algeria on hopes for
an output cut.
Half of America's likely voters will rely on the
presidential debates to help them make their choice between the
two major U.S. party nominees in the Nov. 8 election, according
to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Monday.
"Investors are acting extremely nervous with regards to the
debate ... and it highlights the fact that the markets are not
focusing on the health of the economy, interest rates and
geopolitical events," said Robert Pavlik, chief market
strategist at Boston Private Wealth.
In afternoon trading, the Dow Jones industrial average
was 157.86 points, or 0.86 percent, lower at 18,103.59,
the S&P 500 was down 17.59 points, or 0.81 percent, to
2,147.1 and the Nasdaq Composite was 47.23 points, or
0.89 percent, lower to 5,258.51.
European stocks fell, dragged down by a pullback in the
shares of major banking and energy companies. Deutsche Bank
shares hit a record low on worries about Germany's
biggest lender in the wake of a massive $14 billion demand from
the U.S. Department of Justice to settle claims on bad
mortgage-backed securities.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index closed at
1,338.26, down 1.6 percent for its worst one-day loss since July
6.
Japan's Nikkei stock index ended 1.3 percent lower.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 nations, fell 3.8 points, or 0.9 percent, to
416.20.
Oil prices rebounded after Algeria's energy minister said on
Sunday that all options were possible for an output cut or
freeze at this week's informal meeting of OPEC producers.
Brent crude was last up $1.57, or up 3.42 percent,
at $47.46 a barrel. U.S. crude was last up $1.62, or up
3.64 percent, at $46.1 per barrel.
YEN STRENGTHENS
Bank of Japan Governor Hiruhiko Kuroda said Monday the
central bank would use all tools necessary to get inflation back
to its 2-percent target, but his remarks did little to shift a
conviction among bank analysts that the Bank of Japan is
increasingly unable to weaken the yen.
The dollar shed almost 0.7 percent to 100.30 yen,
moving back toward a one-month low of 100.10 touched last week,
while the euro weakened 0.4 percent at 112.93 yen.
The greenback has fallen since the U.S. Federal Reserve's
downgrade of its economic outlook last week. It also hinted it
is in no rush to raise U.S. interest rates although it left the
door open for a possible hike in December.
Bets on a gradual pace of U.S. rate increases, together with
jitters about the outcome of the U.S. presidential election in
about seven weeks, underpinned demand for U.S. and German
government debt, sending their 10-year yields to their lowest in
over two weeks.
U.S. 10-year Treasury note yield slipped over 3
basis points at 1.579 percent, while the German 10-year yields
fell 2 basis points to minus 0.10 percent.
Spot gold prices rose $2.75 or 0.21 percent, to
$1,339.96 an ounce.
