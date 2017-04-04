(Updates prices, changes comment, dateline from previous
LONDON)
* Wall St cuts losses as Trump talks deregulation,
infrastructure
* Trump-Xi meeting is top-of-mind for traders
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, April 4 Oil prices rose on Tuesday
after forecasts of lower U.S. inventories outweighed a pickup in
output in Libya, and energy sector stocks helped keep Wall
Street little changed.
Stocks edged higher and Treasury yields turned slightly
positive as U.S. President Donald Trump said his administration
is working on changes to bank regulations and his proposed
infrastructure bill "may" top $1 trillion.
Political risks from a meeting between the U.S. and Chinese
leaders, as well as the upcoming French presidential election,
kept investors cautious. Earlier, Treasury yields touched their
lowest since late February and were not far from their lowest
since November.
On Wall Street, indexes turned positive as Trump laid out
his plans, even if investors have grown weary of his
administration's ability to deliver on campaign promises after
his effort to reform healthcare stalled in Congress.
Trade was high on investors' minds ahead of a possibly
contentious meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi
Jinping, which Trump expects "will be a very difficult one."
"Investors are having to go through a period of realism,"
said Jason Pride, director of investment strategy at Glenmede in
Philadelphia.
"Much of what was proposed (by the Trump administration) was
either not going to make it or be a watered down version or be
greatly delayed," he said.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 31.04 points,
or 0.15 percent, to 20,681.25, the S&P 500 lost 0.91
points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,357.93 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 1.72 points, or 0.03 percent, to 5,892.96.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.22
percent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
shed 0.03 percent.
Emerging market stocks lost 0.13 percent. MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
closed 0.38 percent lower, while Japan's Nikkei lost
0.91 percent.
Both Brent and WTI crude were at their highest in nearly a
month. They hit four-month lows in late March but have recovered
8 percent since then on expectations OPEC and other producers
would cut output under an agreement reached last year.
The American Petroleum Institute will report inventory data
at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT).
"OPEC compliance is still holding better than we expected
with next week's release of various monthly agency reports
likely to confirm," said in a note Jim Ritterbusch, president of
Chicago-based energy advisory firm Ritterbusch & Associates.
U.S. crude rose 1.69 percent to $51.09 per barrel
and Brent was last at $54.19, up 2.01 percent on the
day.
The dollar edged up against a basket of major currencies but
lost half a percent against the safe-haven Japanese yen. Gold,
another safe haven asset, pared gains after hitting a one-week
high.
The safe-haven yen rose to a one-week high against the
dollar and a 4-1/2 month peak versus the euro with investor
focus on the Trump-Xi meeting.
The dollar index rose 0.06 percent, with the euro
down 0.06 percent to $1.0662.
The Japanese yen strengthened 0.14 percent versus the
greenback at 110.76 per dollar, while Sterling was last
trading at $1.243, down 0.45 percent on the day.
Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 2/32 in price
to yield 2.3551 percent, from 2.35 percent late on Monday.
Spot gold added 0.3 percent to $1,256.05 an ounce.
U.S. gold futures gained 0.33 percent to $1,258.10 an
ounce.
Copper rose 0.45 percent to $5,779.00 a tonne.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, additional reporting by Scott
DiSavino and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Yashaswini
Swamynathan in Bangalore; Editing by Nick Zieminski)