(Adds oil settlement prices)
* Brent, U.S. crude at highest since March 8
* Wall St cuts losses as Trump talks deregulation,
infrastructure
* Trump-Xi meeting is top-of-mind for traders
* Energy shares move up as oil prices jump
By Rodrigo Campos and Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, April 4 Oil prices rose to a near
one-month high on Tuesday on expectations of lower U.S. crude
inventories, while the dollar slid as investors remained
cautious ahead of meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump
and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The upcoming French presidential election also kept
investors cautious as political risk concerns remained active
ahead of the Trump-Xi meetings this Thursday and Friday.
U.S. stocks traded little changed, following modest gains in
Europe, with the energy and industrials sectors helping buoy
Wall Street and European shares.
Global and U.S. crude oil benchmarks rose to their highest
since March 8. They have recovered 8 percent since lows late
last month on expectations the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers would cut output.
"OPEC compliance is still holding better than we expected
with next week's release of various monthly agency reports
likely to confirm," Jim Ritterbusch, president of Chicago-based
energy advisory firm Ritterbusch & Associates, said in a note.
U.S. crude rose 79 cents to settle up at $51.03 per
barrel and Brent settled up $1.05 to $54.17.
The American Petroleum Institute will report inventory data
at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday, while the U.S. Energy
Information Administration will announce official figures on
Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EDT.
The dollar index rose 0.04 percent, with the euro
down 0.05 percent to $1.0663. The Japanese yen
strengthened 0.16 percent versus the greenback at 110.73 per
dollar.
Industrial and material stocks got a boost after Trump said
the U.S. infrastructure bill may top $1 trillion and that his
administration was seeking a major "haircut" on the Dodd-Frank
banking regulation, rekindling some of his campaign promises.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.93 points,
or 0.14 percent, to 20,679.14. The S&P 500 lost 0.11
points, or -0.00 percent, to 2,358.73 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 1.36 points, or 0.02 percent, to 5,893.32.
In Europe, the pan-regional FTSEurofirst 300 index
rose 0.22 percent to close at 1,497.77 while MSCI's gauge of
stocks across the globe gained 0.01 percent.
Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields touched their lowest in more
than five weeks before edging higher to trade little changed on
doubts about Trump's ability to boost fiscal stimulus.
Yields on benchmark 10-year notes dropped to
2.314 percent, their lowest since Feb. 24, and last traded up
1/32 in price to yield 2.348 percent.
South Africa's rand and government bonds recovered after a
sharp selloff following S&P Global Ratings' decision to cut the
country's credit rating to sub-investment grade, while stocks
rose led by bullion shares.
The rand was 1.06 percent stronger at 13.5250 per
dollar after falling earlier in the session to a near 3-months
low of 13.9400.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, additional reporting by Scott
DiSavino and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Yashaswini
Swamynathan in Bangalore; Editing by Nick Zieminski)