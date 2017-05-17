(Updates with U.S. early market activity, changes dateline,
previous LONDON)
* Dollar loses all gains since Trump election
* Yields fall as Trump scandals reduce fiscal stimulus hopes
* Investors question whether Trump agenda delayed
* Gold surges as Trump turmoil hits dollar, U.S. yields
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, May 17 U.S. stocks and the dollar fell
while bond prices rose on Wednesday as reports on U.S. President
Donald Trump raised questions about his ability to deliver on
tax and regulatory reform.
All three major U.S. stock indexes were down more than 1
percent, with S&P 500 on track for its worst day since Sept. 13.
The dollar index has erased its post-election gains.
Disappointing U.S. economic data also weighed on markets.
Reports that Trump asked then-FBI Director James Comey to
end a probe into his former national security adviser have
raised questions over whether obstruction of justice charges
could be laid against the president.
The news comes on the heels of a tumultuous week at the
White House when Trump unexpectedly fired Comey. He also
reportedly disclosed classified information to Russia's foreign
minister about a planned Islamic State operation.
"I think the biggest issue right now is what does this mean
for the plan that we thought we were on," said Jeremy Bryan,
portfolio manager at Gradient Investments in Arden Hills,
Minnesota. "Is it delayed or is it dead?"
The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against six
peers and had scaled a 14-year peak of 103.82 on Jan. 3, fell
0.4 percent to its lowest level since Nov. 9, surrendering all
of its "Trump bump" gains.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 278.59
points, or 1.33 percent, to 20,701.16, the S&P 500 had
lost 31.89 points, or 1.33 percent, to 2,368.78 and the Nasdaq
Composite had dropped 114.93 points, or 1.86 percent, to
6,054.94.
"The equity markets have ignored the noise out of Washington.
However, we think the situation is likely to change as this
crisis leads to an interruption of the pro-growth White House
agenda, deflating the Hope Rally," Peter Cardillo, chief market
economist at First Standard Financial, wrote.
Bank stocks, which outperformed in the post-election rally,
were the worst hit. The S&P 500 financial sector tumbled
more than 2 percent, led by losses in Bank of America
and JPMorgan.
At nearly 18 times forward earnings, the S&P 500
trades at a significant premium to its long-term average
valuations of 15 times, according to Thomson Reuters data.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell
0.9 percent.
Upbeat growth data and optimism over pro-growth policies
under Trump helped boost U.S. stocks since the Nov. 8 U.S.
election.
Recent U.S. data, which includes softer-than-expected retail
sales and inflation, has raised concern about the strength of
consumer sentiment.
U.S. Treasury yields fell to three-week lows, with benchmark
10-year notes up 20/32 in price to yield 2.26
percent, the lowest level since April 25 and down from 2.33
percent late on Tuesday.
In commodity markets, safe-haven gold hit a two-week
high, while oil prices were higher. Spot gold rose for a fifth
day and was up 1.8 percent at $1,258.38 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar Marc Jones and John
Geddie in London and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Hugh Lawson and Nick Zieminski)