* China GDP data better than expected
* Asia shares on track for best monthly gains since 2012
* Cylical stocks in favor
* Dollar holds gains on recent data
By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, Oct 19 Asian shares held two-month
highs on Monday as a batch of Chinese data showed the economy
slowing while still managing to reassure investors it was not in
danger of a hard landing.
Adding to optimism wee growing bets that the U.S. Federal
Reserve will delay its first rate hike since 2006 to next year,
encouraging investors to hunt for bargains in beaten-down Asian
equities.
The dollar slipped as investors took profits.
While China's September quarter growth data was its weakest
since the global financial crisis, it was still better than
market expectations - indicating that recent stimulus measures
were having an impact.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
bounced around in a tiny range on Monday in the
wake of the China data. It was last up 0.1 percent and on track
for its best monthly performance since February 2012.
European stocks are expected to open broadly flat to higher
lacking fresh data and taking cues from a sluggish Asian
session.
Japanese shares edged 0.5 percent lower while
Australia's rose 0.1 percent. Greater China shares were
having a mixed day with mainland stocks rose 0.5 percent
while Hong Kong shares slipped 0.3 percent.
"The GDP data is better than anticipated. It could mean that
previously-announced stimulus, such as infrastructure
investments, is beginning to work," said Yang Hai, strategist at
Kaiyuan Securities. "The market is turning optimistic, against a
backdrop of ample liquidity."
In a further encouraging sign for Asian equities, Bank of
America Merrill Lynch flow data indicated that emerging market
equity funds saw inflows from the first time in three months.
Within Asia, investors have piled into the more cyclical
sectors such as industrials, consumer discretionary and
information technology shares at the expense of staples and
healthcare sectors in recent days, indicating renewed investor
optimism.
The CBOE volatility index, often seen as a gauge of
investors' fears in Wall Street shares, fell to a two-month low
of 15.05 percent.
"Compared to some time ago, more people think things are
starting to look up. Yet there remain concerns on the outlook
for the global economy," said Yoshinori Shigemi, global market
strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.
In foreign exchange trade, the dollar held firm against a
basket of six other major currencies, after U.S. industrial
production data and as the euro and the yen were capped by
speculation of more money printing.
The dollar's index was at 94.665, on track to extend
its rebound from its seven-week low of 93.806 hit on Thursday.
The euro was at $1.1363, little changed on the day
but off Thursday's high of $1.1495.
The yen traded at 119.42 yen to the dollar, off its
seven-week peak of 118.065.
In commodities, prices stabilized after a recent rise as
investors took profits from recent gains.
Oil prices edged up in early trade on Monday, extending a
rebound on Friday after almost a week of declines.
Brent futures were $50.27 per barrel, up 0.3 percent
from late U.S. levels last week. The 19-commodity Thomson
Reuters/Core Commodity CRB Index edged higher.
(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Additional reporting by
Hideyuki Sano in TOKYO and Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney in
SHANGHAI; Editing by Eric Meijer)