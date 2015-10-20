* Spreadbetters see slightly lower open for European stocks
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index dips 0.3 percent
* Liberals set to win Canada vote, loonie extends losses
* China growth woes weigh on copper, crude oil
* Euro/dollar struggles near 10-day low with ECB in focus
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Oct 20 Asian equities were mostly lower
on Tuesday after commodity prices languished in the wake of
China's soft growth data and dampened risk sentiment.
The euro hovered near a 10-day low ahead of a European
Central Bank meeting that could open the door for yet more
monetary easing.
With risk appetite flagging in Asia, spreadbetters expected
a slightly lower open for Britain's FTSE, Germany's DAX
and France's CAC.
The Canadian dollar, already under pressure from sliding
crude oil prices, faced extra headwinds as Canada's Liberal
Party was tipped to won Monday's general election which would
pave the way for increased government spending.
Canada's major television networks projected Justin
Trudeau's Liberals would topple Prime Minister Stephen Harper's
Conservative government, which is known for its fiscal
frugality.
The Canadian dollar, or loonie, weakened 0.2 percent to
C$1.3039 to the dollar after slumping 0.9 percent
overnight on the prospect of voters opting for a prime minister
who plans to run deficits to increase infrastructure spending.
"CAD is under modest downside pressure versus USD and AUD
after the Liberals unexpectedly won (based on projections) a
majority government for the first time since 2004. The Liberals
have a mostly inexperienced team about to govern the country and
that may be unsettling the markets a bit," said Elias Haddad,
director of currency and international economics at the
Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
shed 0.5 percent.
Shanghai shares dropped 0.1 percent and Hong Kong's
Hang Seng retreated 0.5 percent. Japan's Nikkei
bucked the trend and gained 0.4 percent.
Australian stocks lost 0.6 percent as worries about
China weighed on mining and energy stocks following Monday's
China GDP data.
"The official GDP figures show growth slowed to 6.9% y/y in
Q3, down from 7.0% y/y in both Q1 and Q2. Unfortunately, these
figures need to be taken with a pinch of salt," economists at
Capita Economics wrote.
"Flaws with how the GDP deflator is calculated, along with
political pressure to meet growth targets that have become
increasingly at risk, have meant that official growth rates have
not slowed as quickly as most third party measures of growth in
recent years."
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
lost 0.3 percent to $5,185.50 a tonne after shedding 1.4 percent
overnight, while Brent crude oil crawled up 0.4 percent
to $48.82 a barrel on short-covering after sinking 3 percent
overnight as China's latest data added to concerns over global
growth.
"Pressure on the metals and mining industry has been
unrelenting and to be honest, doesn't look like improving any
time soon," said commodity strategist Daniel Hynes at ANZ in
Sydney.
"The data out yesterday was particularly worrying for
commodities considering electricity production, industrial
production, fixed asset investment all fell. There's been an
implicit feeling that demand would pick up in the fourth
quarter. Those numbers potentially derail that outcome."
In currencies, the euro struggled as investors braced for
the ECB potentially flagging additional easing measures when its
policymakers meet on Thursday.
The common currency was little changed at $1.1334
after reaching a 10-day trough of $1.1306.
The dollar was nearly flat at 119.51 yen while the
dollar index also held steady at 94.895 after a 0.2
percent gain overnight.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Additional reporting by Cecile
Lefort in Sydney and Melanie Burton in Melbourne; Editing by
Eric Meijer)