* MSCI Asia-Pacific index flat, Nikkei leads with 1.2 pct
gain
* Commodities stay under pressure as Asia exports struggle
* Euro holds ground with ECB not expected to act this week
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Oct 21 Asian shares turned mixed on
Wednesday as soft export data kept investors cautious ahead of
the European Central Bank's policy meeting later in the week,
though Japan's market was having a go at setting a new peak for
the month.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
dithered either side of flat with no clear trend
evident across the region.
There was more evidence of the problems plaguing Asian trade
flows with Japanese exports growing at the slowest pace since
mid-2014, mainly due to weakness in China.
That gap in demand was one reason copper prices slipped to
two-week lows and the commodity-heavy Australian share
index lost 0.6 percent.
Yet the Nikkei still managed to climb 1.2 percent
and probe the October high around 14,438, in part on lingering
speculation of more quantitative easing by the Bank of Japan.
"Japan's market is so liquid and has been so well
conditioned to handle bad news since QQE first began that, in a
way, bad news is good news sometimes," said Gavin Parry,
managing director at Parry International Trading.
Early signs were that shares in the UK, Germany and France
would start with small gains, while the S&P 500 EMINI contract
was up 0.2 per cent.
Wall Street had offered little lead with the Dow
ending Tuesday 0.1 percent lower, while the S&P 500 eased
0.14 percent and the Nasdaq 0.5 percent.
Earnings for S&P 500 companies are expected to have fallen
about 4 percent in the third quarter, while revenue is expected
to have declined 3.8 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Economic news from the United States was moderately upbeat
as housing starts increased 6.5 percent in September to an
annual pace of 1.21 million units, beating expectations for 1.15
million units.
There was also better news on bank lending in the euro zone
as data from the ECB showed a further easing in credit
conditions and improving demand for loans.
That might lessen the need for the ECB to immediately ramp
up its 1 trillion euro asset purchase program.
The ECB's governing council meets on Thursday and markets
expect it to highlight a willingness to act to boost inflation,
but not just yet.
"The general consensus is that the ECB has been trying to
moderate expectations this week, suggesting it's too early for
discussion around extending the current QE programme," said
analysts at Citi.
The euro was a whisker higher at $1.1359, but still
hemmed in by support at $1.3300 and resistance around $1.1386.
The dollar index was last down 0.1 percent at 94.792.
The New Zealand dollar hit a one-week low of $0.6737
after a disappointing global dairy auction saw prices
for the country's single largest export fall 3.1 percent.
Oil prices softened on speculation U.S. inventory data would
only underline the extent of oversupply in the world. The U.S.
Energy Information Administration (EIA) will report official
inventory data on Wednesday.
U.S. crude slipped 30 cents to $45.99 per barrel,
while Brent lost 13 cents to $48.58.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)