* Asian shares slip as concerns about Chinese economy linger
* EM, commodity-linked currencies under pressure
* ECB seen holding fire but keeping door open for future
easing
* Oil prices recover after 3-week low on weaker dollar
By Hideyuki Sano and Nichola Saminather
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, Oct 22 Asian shares resumed
their decline after paring early losses on Thursday after a
sharp fall in mainland Chinese shares on Wednesday rekindled
worries about the health of China's economy, and investors
awaited the result of a meeting of the European Central Bank.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
slipped 0.4 percent at 0604 GMT. Japan's Nikkei
ended the day down 0.6 percent.
European markets look set to follow suit, with financial
spreadbetters expecting Britain's FTSE 100 and France's
CAC 40 to open as much as 0.42 percent lower, and
Germany's DAX start the day down 0.35 percent.
Thursday's falls stand in sharp contrast to the recovery in
many share markets since last month, which was supported by
hopes policymakers around the world may take steps to bolster
their respective economies.
Those hopes will be tested in an event-packed period towards
the end of the month that starts with the European Central
Bank's policy meeting on Thursday.
ECB President Mario Draghi is widely expected to keep the
door open for more monetary stimulus in the face of deflation
risks, but is seen stopping short of taking new policy steps at
Thursday's meeting.
That meeting will be followed next week by central bank
policy meetings in the U.S. and Japan, as well as four-day
leadership meeting of China's Communist party.
"I think the rebound in markets is coming to an end. From
now, markets will be looking to policy events later this month
as well as corporate earnings," said Hirokazu Kabeya, chief
global strategist at Daiwa Securities.
Wall Street stocks lost momentum overnight, with the S&P 500
losing 0.6 percent despite earlier gains, failing to
extend a rally since late last month beyond its 100-day moving
average.
Earnings for S&P 500 companies are expected to have fallen
about 4 percent in the third quarter, while revenue is expected
to have declined 3.8 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data
.
"The most notable influence on markets recently has been the
quarterly reporting in the U.S, which has shown a softening of
outcomes relative to expectations," said Angus Gluskie, managing
director of White Funds Management in Sydney.
The Shanghai Composite stock index slumped 3 percent
on Wednesday, its worst daily performance in five weeks after a
relatively calm month, reminding investors that China's markets
and economy are still far from stable.
The Shanghai index rose 0.3 percent on Thursday, however,
and the CSI 300 index added 0.4 percent, while the
Hang Seng index dropped 0.8 percent on Thursday.
The dollar held steady against a basket of six currencies
at 95.015 but fell 0.3 percent to 119.67 yen.
The euro stood at $1.1335, barely moving this week
ahead of the ECB's meeting.
The Australian dollar reversed an earlier recovery
from the one-week low of $0.7202 seen Wednesday, extending
losses to $0.7195 on speculation mortgage rate increases by two
lenders would lead to policy easing by the central bank
.
The Canadian dollar fell to C$1.3149 per U.S.
dollar on Thursday, its lowest in 2 1/2 weeks, as the Canadian
central bank lowered its growth forecasts for 2016 and 2017.
It has since recovered to C$1.3127.
Oil prices, which fell to three-week lows as the U.S.
government reported a bigger than expected build-up in crude oil
stockpiles, recovered some of their losses.
Brent futures, which dropped to a three-week low of
$47.50 per barrel on Wednesday, rose 0.6 percent to $48.13.
U.S. crude futures settled at $45.43 a barrel, after
slumping to $44.86 a barrel, the lowest since Oct. 2, in earlier
trade.
U.S. natural gas futures fell to a three-year low of
$2.379 per million British thermal units on Wednesday on
forecasts for warmer weather over the next two weeks. They were
last trading at $2.397.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Nichola Saminather; Editing by
Eric Meijer)