* Ex-Japan Asia MSCI hits 2 1/2-month high
* China rate cut, Draghi's easing hints boost BOJ stimulus
hopes
* Mainland Chinese shares up a tad, eyes on top party
meeting
* Oil left from risk asset rally, near 3-week low
* European shares seen mixed after two days of solid gains
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Oct 26 Asian stocks on Monday were close
to wiping out all their losses since China's shock currency
devaluation in August, as global equities rallied after the
Chinese central bank cut rates and U.S. tech giants provided
upbeat earnings guidance.
MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose as much as 0.5 percent to hit its highest
since Aug. 12 and last stood up 0.1 percent. Japan's Nikkei
jumped 1.1 percent to a two-month high.
European shares are seen mixed after strong gains in the
prior two sessions. Spread-betters expect Germany's DAX
to rise 0.1 percent and Britain's FTSE to fall 0.2
percent.
The surprise move by China on Friday lifted risk assets that
had been already boosted by Thursday's message from the European
Central Bank that it stood ready to enhance quantitative easing
and cut interest rates to even deeper negative levels.
"These moves by the ECB and China are raising speculation
that the Bank of Japan will act later on this week as well,"
Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset
Management. The BOJ will hold its next policy review on Friday.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is also widely expected to refrain
from raising rates at its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday and
Wednesday. A shaky global economy has a growing number of
investors taking the view that even a Fed "lift-off" in December
is unlikely.
Against this backdrop, the MSCI's index of the world's share
markets shot up to its highest level since Aug.
20, having risen more than 10 percent from its two-year low hit
less than a month ago.
It has recovered most of the losses since Aug. 11, when
China's sudden devaluation of the yuan sparked worries its
economy may be in deeper trouble than many had thought.
On Wall Street, S&P 500 Index rose 1.1 percent to
turn positive on the year, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped
2.3 percent.
Technology shares led the way, thanks to gains in Alphabet
, Amazon and Microsoft, after the
three companies reported earnings results. The former two hit
record highs, while Microsoft rose to a 15-year high.
Mainland Chinese shares rose on Monday after China cut the
benchmark one-year lending rate - for the sixth time in less
than a year - by 25 basis points to 4.35 percent, and lowered
big banks' reserve requirement ratio late.
Shanghai composite index rose as much as 1.3
percent, hitting a two-month high.
"The market was slightly buoyed by the central bank's rate
cut. Medium and small companies, and securities companies were
relatively dynamic," Said Zhang Qi, an analyst at Haitong
Securities in Shanghai.
"But the market appeared to be in correction after it rose a
lot in October, and some investors sold stocks on the
short-lived rise from the rate cuts. So overall, the market
stayed stable today."
One big focus is Chinese Communist party's central committee
meeting from Monday to Thursday to set out a new five-year plan,
while investors attempt to gauge how much China's growth is
likely to slow in coming years.
Ahead of the central committee meeting, Premier Li Keqiang
said that China has never stated the economy must grow seven
percent this year, coinciding with remarks by a top central bank
official on Saturday that China would be able to keep annual
economic growth at around 6-7 percent over that period.
Risk sentiment was broadly underpinned by Thursday's dovish
message from ECB President Mario Draghi.
That saw the Italian and Spanish
two-year government bond yields both turn negative for the first
time, meaning investors effectively pay to hold them.
The benchmark German two-year yield fell further to minus
0.345 percent.
As negative yields undermine the attraction of holding the
euro, traders pushed it to a 2 1/2-month low of $1.0989
in early Asian trade. It last stood at $1.1037, bouncing back on
profit-taking.
The yen dipped to 121.60 to the dollar, its lowest
since late August as traders speculated the Bank of Japan might
unleash additional easing on Friday, before bouncing back to
121.08 on profit-taking,
"The Japanese economy is weaker than in August and there's
no sign of a rebound. Markets are now expecting easing from the
BOJ," said Takeru Ogihara, chief strategist at Mizuho Trust
Bank.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty eased to near a nine-month low
hit last week versus the euro after eurosceptic Law
and Justice party (PiS) claimed victory in Sunday's election,
putting the ex-communist state on a collision course with key
European Union allies.
The party is calling for massive fiscal and monetary
stimulus to boost growth.
Despite a recovery in global equity prices, oil prices were
softer, pressured by ongoing oversupply worries.
Brent futures stood at $48.12 per barrel, up
slightly from late U.S. levels but not far from Friday's
three-week low of $47.45.
(Additional by Pete Sweeney in Shanghai; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam and Eric Meijer)