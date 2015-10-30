* Spreadbetters see European bourses opening higher
* MSCI Asia edges up, on track for best month since 2012
* Divergent policy expectations underpin dollar vs yen, euro
* Crude oil futures slip after recent rally
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Oct 30 Asian shares edged higher on
Friday and were on track for their biggest monthly rise since
January 2012, as global central banks kept stimulative policies
intact and many hinted at further steps to re-energise their
economies.
That has helped soothe investors' fears of the prospect of
higher borrowing costs in the United States as the Federal
Reserve prepares to tighten rates, possibly by year-end.
European shares were set to open on the bright side, with
financial spreadbetters expecting Britain's FTSE 100 to
open as much as 0.3 percent higher, Germany's DAX 0.6
percent, and France's CAC 40 0.4 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up 0.1 percent, poised to lose 2.3 percent
for the week but gain more than 7 percent for October.
The Nikkei stock index slipped briefly after the
Bank of Japan stood pat and then regained its composure to end
up 0.8 percent at a more than two-month high, buoyed by a media
report that the government is considering a supplementary budget
of over $25 billion.
The Nikkei rose 1.4 percent for the week and jumped 9.7
percent for the month, the best monthly gain in two years.
The BOJ's decision to keep monetary policy steady was in
line with most expectations, but some investors had speculated
the central bank would deliver some additional steps to support
Japan's economy. The BOJ also trimmed its price and growth
forecasts on Friday, and many still expect it to eventually
deliver more easing.
"The BOJ will probably wait to see whether the Fed may move
in December, before deciding to ease further," said Hiromachi
Shirakawa, chief economist at Credit Suisse Securities Japan.
"As such I expect further easing by the BOJ may come in
January at the earliest but it will more likely to happen in
April.
On Wall Street overnight, U.S. indexes posted losses but
were still on track for their best monthly performance in four
years.
U.S. data released overnight showed U.S. gross domestic
product in July-September increased at a 1.5 percent annual
rate, just shy of the consensus forecast for 1.6 percent growth
and slowing from a 3.9 percent rise in the second quarter. But
solid consumer spending kept alive the possibility that the Fed
could deliver an interest rate increase in December.
The U.S. central bank held policy steady on Wednesday and
left the door open to hike interest rates for the first time
since 2006 at its Dec. 15-16 meeting.
That signal comes amid growing anxiety over a slowdown in
global growth, with signs of waning momentum in China in
particular stoking volatility in global markets in recent
months.
Markets in China edged higher, while shares of baby
goods-related companies outperformed after China's ruling
Communist Party said on Thursday it would ease family planning
restrictions to allow two children for all couples.
China's rate cut last week has also supported sentiment at
home and aboard as Beijing steps up efforts to shore up a
faltering economy.
The dollar extended losses after the BOJ policy decision,
slipping to an intraday low of 120.29, and was last down about
0.1 percent at 120.99 yen. But it was still up about 0.9
percent for the month against the backdrop of divergent monetary
policy expectations.
The euro's trend was similar, with the single currency up
abut 0.1 percent against the dollar at $1.0988 but down
about 1.7 percent for the month in which European Central Bank
chief Mario Draghi took a surprisingly dovish stance that
suggested further monetary easing steps were possible in
December.
Crude oil futures slipped after the mixed U.S. economic data
exacerbated fears of oversupply and as investors took profits
following a rally, but they were still on track to end a
volatile week with gains.
U.S. crude was down 0.6 percent at $45.77 a barrel,
but was up 2.6 percent for the week and 1.5 for the month, while
Brent slipped about 0.4 percent to $48.59, up 1.2
percent for the week and 0.4 percent for October.
(Additional reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam and Richard Borsuk)