* MSCI Asia-Pacific index down as much 0.7 pct
* China Oct Caixin factory PMI falls for 8th month
* Turkish lira soars 5 pct to 3-month high
* European shares seen falling 0.6-0.9 pct
By Shinichi Saoshiro and Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Nov 2 Asian stocks slid to their lowest
level in nearly three weeks on Monday, as profit taking set in
after soft Chinese factory surveys and U.S. consumer spending
data raised concerns over the global economic outlook.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell as much as 0.7 percent, hitting its lowest
level since Oct 14. Tokyo's Nikkei retreated 2.1
percent.
European shares are expected to open weaker, with
spread-betters looking for Germany's DAX to fall 0.8
percent, France's CAC 40 to drop 0.9 percent, and
Britain's FTSE to start 0.6 percent down.
Mainland China markets fell, with the main Shanghai index
falling 1.2 percent, hurt by the factory survey results
and the government's crackdown on illegal futures trading.
China's factory activity fell for an eighth straight month
in October, the Caixin purchasing manager's index (PMI) showed,
fuelling fears the economy may still be losing momentum in the
fourth quarter despite a raft of stimulus measures.
The Caixin figures followed Sunday's official survey, which
showed activity in China's manufacturing sector unexpectedly
contracted in October for a third straight month.
On Friday, in the United States, data showed consumer
spending in September recorded its smallest gain in eight months
as personal income barely rose, suggesting some cooling in
domestic demand after recent hefty increases.
"When the Fed says it is still considering a rate hike in
December, there's limited room for share prices to rise
further," said Ayako Sera, senior market economist at Sumitomo
Mitsui Trust Bank.
The dollar lost 0.2 percent to 120.32 yen as the fall in
Tokyo shares cooled risk appetite and favoured the safe-haven
Japanese currency.
With most central banks except the U.S. Federal Reserve
committed to an easing bias, focus now falls on this week's run
of U.S. data, including the all-important non-farm payrolls due
on Friday, and how they could affect the Fed's stance on hiking
interest rates.
The Fed did not hike rates last month but caused a stir by
leaving the door open for a hike in December, again highlighting
the divergence in monetary policies between the Fed and other
central banks such as the European Central Bank and the BOJ.
"U.S. economic data bear significance for the December FOMC
decision and could drive higher FX and rate volatility in the
coming weeks," strategists at Barclays wrote.
"The October FOMC statement was somewhat more hawkish than
our expectations, and with the assessment on global risk having
been removed, we think there is a clear attempt by the FOMC to
keep a December hike on the table."
The euro extended its Friday gains, rising 0.3 percent to
$1.1038.
By far the biggest winner in the currency market was the
Turkish lira, which soared 5.6 percent to 3-month high of 2.758
lira per dollar after the ruling AK Party swept to
an unexpected election victory on Sunday.
The results will return the country to single-party rule
after five months of political instability following an
inconclusive election in June, but could sharpen social
divisions.
In commodities, crude oil prices slipped, unable to sustain
gains made on Friday on the latest decline in the U.S oil rig
count. U.S. output may be declining but global supplies of crude
and refined oil products continue to grow, weighing down the
market.
U.S. crude was down 0.5 percent at $46.36 a barrel.
Spot gold touched a 4-week low of $1,134.60 an ounce,
hurt by lingering worries of a potential rate hike by the Fed.
Higher interest rates tend to diminish the appeal of
non-yielding bullion.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)