* Spreadbetters see higher open for European bourses
* Nikkei rallies after strong debut by Japan Post firms
* Risk appetite lifts U.S. debt yields, supports dollar
* Kiwi weakened by lower dairy prices, soft jobs data
* Crude dips after big rally, gold languishes near 4-week
low
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Nov 4 Asian shares surged on Wednesday
following gains on Wall Street, with Japanese and Chinese stocks
leading the way, while investors' stronger appetite for riskier
assets pushed up U.S. debt yields.
Spreadbetters saw Asia's upward momentum spilling over into
Europe, forecasting a higher open for Britain's FTSE,
Germany's DAX and France's CAC.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
gained 1.7 percent.
Shanghai stocks advanced 2.6 percent after President
Xi Jinping made economy-friendly comments and the government
unveiled proposals for a five-year financial market reform plan.
Xinhua news agency quoted Xi as saying China can maintain
annual economic growth of around 7 percent over the next five
years but there were uncertainties, including weak global trade
and high domestic debt.
Hong Kong's benchmark jumped 3.0 percent.
Tokyo's Nikkei surged 2.4 percent after three firms
affiliated with Japan Post made strong trading debuts as
investors rushed to get a piece of the group's $12 billion
initial public offering.
"The Japan Post IPO has performed as well as expected this
morning, and on top of that we've seen a real sentiment boost
based on the monster rally in the U.S.," said Gavin Parry,
managing director at Parry International Trading.
Large tech and energy sector gains drove U.S. stocks higher
on Tuesday, with an index of 100 major Nasdaq companies
finishing at a record closing high.
Investors sold safe-haven bonds as they moved into riskier
assets, driving U.S. Treasury yields higher, with the benchmark
10-year note yield climbing to a 1-1/2-month high of
2.225 percent overnight.
Higher U.S. debt yields supported the dollar, which gained
0.1 percent to 121.16 yen. The euro dipped 0.1 percent to
$1.0952, extending overnight losses.
Comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on
Tuesday that policymakers are willing and able to act if needed
weighed on the common currency.
Markets remained firmly fixed on Friday's U.S. non-farm
payrolls report and whether the data will support the case for
the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates in December.
Before Friday's non-farm payrolls, the markets will have a
chance to gauge the health of the U.S. economy through the ADP
employment data and the ISM report on services sector sentiment
due later in the session.
"We've seen nonfarm payrolls go in a completely different
direction from ADP or ISM and we've also seen average hourly
earnings or the unemployment rate trigger a U-turn after the
initial reaction to payrolls," wrote Kathy Lien, managing
director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management.
"So traders are rightfully sceptical about whether the
labour market report will confirm the Federal Reserve's hawkish
bias until the actual report is released."
Elsewhere in currencies, the New Zealand dollar licked its
wounds after sliding 1.2 percent overnight on a further decline
in dairy prices and soft jobs data.
The kiwi last traded down 0.2 percent at $0.6655.
Crude oil took a breather after surging overnight when U.S.
gasoline and diesel rallied following an outage on a key
pipeline system. The outage added support to oil markets already
boosted by fears of supply disruptions in Brazil and Libya.
U.S. crude fell 0.4 percent to $47.73 a barrel after
rallying 4 percent on Tuesday. Brent crude dipped 0.3
percent to $50.38 a barrel after surging 3.6 percent.
The possibility of the Fed hiking rates during the year
continued to weigh on gold, with spot prices languishing
near a 4-week low of $1,114.10. Higher interest rates would
diminish the allure of the non-interest-paying precious metal.
(Additional reporting by Joshua Hunt in Tokyo; Editing by
Richard Borsuk and Kim Coghill)