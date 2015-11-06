* Caution reigns ahead of expected U.S. payrolls gain
* Dollar, U.S. yields lifted by rising rate-hike
expectations
By Lisa Twaronite and Nichola Saminather
TOKYO, Nov 6 Asian shares slipped on Friday as
investors braced for U.S. employment data that is expected to
bolster the case for a Federal Reserve interest rate increase as
early as next month.
European stocks were set to be little changed on the open,
with financial spreadbetters expecting Britain's FTSE 100
to start the day flat to 0.2 percent higher, Germany's
DAX to see a possible fall or gain of 0.1 percent, and
France's CAC 40 to open flat to slightly weaker.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
edged down about 0.4 percent at 0620 GMT, though
it remained on track for a 0.8 percent weekly rise.
Japan's Nikkei closed up 0.8 percent, ending the
week up almost 1 percent. The Shanghai Composite
extended earlier gains to climb almost 2 percent, putting it on
track for a jump of 6.2 percent for the week.
Wall Street marked modest losses after a mixed spate of
earnings, as investors awaited the non-farm payrolls report
later this session.
"This is a big piece of data as to what the Fed is looking
for," said Scott Colyer, chief executive officer of Advisors
Asset Management in Monument, Colorado. "I think everybody wants
them to move or not move. The month-to-month stuff is killing
everybody."
On Thursday, U.S. interest rates futures implied traders saw
a 58 percent probability of a rate increase in December,
according to CME Group's FedWatch program, while U.S. two-year
Treasury yields hit their highest levels in 4-1/2
years.
Economists expect the report to show that U.S. employers
added 180,000 jobs in October, more than September's increase of
142,000 jobs.
New U.S. applications for jobless benefits last week
recorded their biggest increase in eight months, but remained
above the threshold associated with a healthy labour market.
"We're a little below consensus," said Jennifer Vail, head
of fixed-income research at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in
Portland, Oregon.
But based on recent comments from central bank officials,
"it looks as if as long as we hit a 150-number, the Fed will
think it's consistent with labour tightening," she said, adding
that U.S. yields and futures were increasingly showing
expectations for a December hike.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen and New York Fed President William
Dudley said this week that the U.S. was ready for higher
interest rates if upcoming economic data justified them.
Higher yields and rising expectations of a December rate
hike lifted the dollar index, which last stood at 98.003,
a touch lower than a three-month peak of 98.135 scaled
overnight.
The dollar held steady at 121.84 yen after touching a
2 1/2-month high of 122.01 on Thursday, while the euro was also
little changed at $1.0880 after dropping to a nadir of
$1.0834, its lowest level in more than three months.
The stronger dollar added further pressure to crude oil
futures, which were already dragged down by oversupply concerns.
U.S. crude edged up about 0.6 percent to $45.49 a
barrel, after falling over 2 percent in the previous session. It
was still on track to lose 2.4 percent for the week.
Other commodities also struggled, with London copper
sliding to its lowest level in a month overnight. While it
recovered 0.7 percent to $5,044 a tonne, it was still set to end
the week 1.3 percent lower, its third consecutive weekly loss.
Spot gold recovered to $1,109.4 an ounce from an
eight-week low on Thursday, on track for a 2.8 percent loss for
the week.
(Additional reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)