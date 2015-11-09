* Spreadbetters forecast European shares opening touch
higher
* China, Japan shares up but Australian, S.Korean stocks
down
* Dollar index at 7-mth high after jump in U.S. debt yields
* Stronger dollar weighs on commodities like crude, gold
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Nov 9 Asian stocks were mixed, with
Japanese and Chinese shares up, while the dollar stood at a
7-month high against its peers on Monday after robust U.S. jobs
data bolstered expectations of an imminent Federal Reserve
interest rate hike.
The stronger dollar in turn knocked commodities like crude
oil and gold.
With the U.S. jobs release out of the way, spreadbetters are
forecasting a slightly higher open for Britain's FTSE,
Germany's DAX and France's CAC.
Data on Friday showed nonfarm payrolls increased 271,000 in
October, the largest gain since last December 2014. The U.S.
unemployment rate fell to 5.0 percent, the lowest since April
2008.
However, the prospects of the Fed hiking rates for the first
time in almost a decade and ending seven years of easy monetary
policy, which has pump-primed global markets with flush
liquidity, weighed on some riskier assets.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
declined 1 percent, while Australian shares
lost 1.6 percent on lower commodity prices. South
Korea's KOSPI dropped 0.6 percent and Indonesian shares
lost 1.6 percent.
The gainers included Tokyo's Nikkei which rose 2
percent thanks to a sharply weaker yen against the dollar.
Shanghai shares advanced 1.6 percent after
securities regulators said it would allow initial public
offerings to resume after a July halt.
The gains also followed disappointing Chinese trade data
released on Sunday that showed the world's second largest
economy will have to do more to stimulate domestic demand.
In recent months, financial markets have been buffeted by
uncertainty over the timing of the Fed's rate hike, with some
investors worrying that higher borrowing costs in the United
States could hurt an already shaky global economy.
However, the fall in some Asian stock prices was measured,
reflecting trading on Wall Street, which bounced from a selloff
to end little changed on Friday.
"With (Fed Chair) Janet Yellen holding firm on a December
rate hike expectation during her testimony to Congress on
Thursday, and then the massive beat from the non-farm payrolls
(NFP) on Friday, 2015 has been realigned with the beginning of
the year's expectations of at least one rate hike," wrote Evan
Lucas, market strategist at IG in Melbourne.
"What is also interesting from this realignment is the
markets have not thrown a 'tantrum' or gone into 'hysterics' -
yet. Time will tell, but the orderly movements of the NFP on
Friday suggests the market will take a small increase to the Fed
funds rate in its stride."
Interest rates futures were pricing in a 70 percent
probability that the U.S. central bank will raise borrowing
costs next month, according to the CME Group's FedWatch.
In currencies, the dollar index, a measure of the
greenback's strength against a basket of key currencies, stood
near a 7-month high of 99.345.
The dollar advanced to a 2-1/2-month peak of 123.48 yen
. The euro was steady at $1.0744, in striking
distance of a 6-month trough of $1.0704 struck on Friday.
Higher Treasury yields supported the U.S. currency. U.S.
debt yields soared on Friday in the wake of the strong jobs
data, with the 2-year yield reaching a 5-1/2-year
high.
The dollar's strength is likely to extend ahead of a likely
Fed rate hike in December, and could drag on prices of oil and
other commodities, said Ben Le Brun, market analyst at
OptionsXpress in Sydney.
Oil rebounded on bargain hunting after sliding on Friday,
but the bullish dollar weighed on the commodity. A stronger
greenback makes dollar-denominated commodities like oil
expensive for purchasers.
Brent crude bounced 0.8 percent to $47.81 a barrel
after shedding 1.2 percent on Friday.
Spot gold struggled near a 3-month low of $1,084.90
an ounce struck on Friday.
