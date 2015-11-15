* Markets likely to take cue from Wall Street's tumble
* Nikkei futures drop ahead of Japan GDP report
* Crude oil futures rise after worst weekly loss since March
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Nov 16 U.S. stock futures were sharply
lower and the euro skidded in early Asian trading on Monday in
the wake of Friday's deadly attacks in Paris, with stocks
expected to take their cue from poor investor appetite for risk
after the assault and Wall Street's steep losses.
S&P 500 futures were down 0.8 percent, after shedding
about 1 percent in light volume in late trading on Friday. News
of the attacks by gunmen and bombers that killed 132 people in
the French capital came after U.S. markets closed for the day.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.5 percent in early trade after losing
1.4 percent on Friday and more than 3 percent for the week.
Australian shares shed 1.4 percent in early trade.
The euro dropped about 0.7 percent to $1.0706, after
logging a flat performance last week. It was down 0.8 percent
against the yen at 130.90 yen.
The dollar slipped about 0.3 percent against the yen
to 122.26.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
a basket of six major rivals, added about 0.2 percent to 99.155.
French warplanes pounded Islamic State positions in Syria
on Sunday as police launched an international hunt for a man
they believe may have helped organise the deadly wave of
assaults.
"What might be affected from the Paris attacks could be a
change in spending from the consumer over the coming quarter and
a possible shift in confidence," Evan Lucas, market strategist
at trading platform provider IG in Melbourne, wrote in a note to
clients on Monday.
Nikkei futures <0#NIY:> were down 0.5 percent. The Nikkei
stock index shed 0.5 percent on Friday but still added
1.7 percent for the week to mark its fourth consecutive week of
gains. Japan's third quarter gross domestic product figures will
be released ahead of the market open.
Before the assault, Wall Street had marked its worst week
since August, with major U.S. indexes all shedding more than 1
percent after a spate of mixed economic data.
Retail sales were weaker than expected and producer prices
slipped for the second straight month, but U.S. consumer
sentiment beat forecasts and rose for the second straight month.
Taken as a whole, the data raised some concerns about the
strength of the U.S. economy but was not worrying enough to
significantly reduce bets that the Federal Reserve will to raise
interest rates at its next meeting in December.
By contrast, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
said last week that the bank is ready to extend its easing steps
to bolster flagging prices. Data released on Friday subsequently
showed that euro-zone economic growth slowed unexpectedly in the
third quarter.
In one sign of stability for the euro zone, Greece and its
euro zone creditors reached an agreement on many issues in the
reform program that Athens is implementing in return for loans,
the head of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem said
on Sunday.
French financial markets will be open as usual on Monday,
with security measures taken for staff, stock and derivatives
exchange Euronext said a day after the attacks.
Markets in the Middle East, which trade on Sunday, were hit
hard, though part of that decline was due to a drop in oil
prices.
Crude futures registered their biggest weekly loss in eight
months, losing 8 percent on the week for their worst performance
since March, as growing inventories stoked fears of oversupply.
Futures retraced some of the lost ground in early Asian
trade. Brent was up 0.5 percent at $44.68 a barrel after
shedding 1 percent on Friday, while U.S. crude was up
about 0.6 percent at $40.98 a barrel after giving up 2 percent.
Spot gold edged up about 0.3 percent to $1,086.71 an
ounce, moving away from its low on Thursday of $1,074.26, which
was its deepest nadir since February 2010.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Eric Meijer)