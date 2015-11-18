* Spreadbetters see weaker openings for European bourses
By Hideyuki Sano and Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Nov 18 An index of Asian shares fell on
Wednesday as copper prices tumbled and another bomb scare in
Europe and gunfire in the French capital hurt risk appetite,
while bets that the Federal Reserve remains on track for a rate
hike underpinned the dollar.
Spreadbetters expected the weakness to carry over into
European trade, with Britain's FTSE 100 expected to open
down by 0.3 percent, while Germany's DAX and France's
CAC were seen down as much as 0.7 percent.
"The rally in US equity markets that followed on from
European markets strong lead this week was stopped dead in its
tracks last night, on reports of a multiple bomb threat in
Hannover, with the result that the Germany versus Holland game
was cancelled," Michael Hewson at CMC Markets in London said in
a note to clients.
Wall Street shares ceded earlier gains to end almost flat
after news that German authorities called off the soccer match
which German Chancellor Angel Merkel was due to attend, sparking
fears of another attack coming only days after the deadly
assault in Paris.
Then gunfire erupted in a north Paris suburb early on
Wednesday as special police forces launched an operation to
catch one of the suspects believed to be behind gun and bomb
attacks in which 129 people were killed last week, a police
source told Reuters.
Separate Air France flights to Paris from the United States
were diverted as a security precaution late on Tuesday, which
also weighed on sentiment.
The greenback struck a fresh seven-month high against a
basket of currencies earlier in the session after U.S. economic
data reinforced expectations that the U.S. central bank will
increase interest rates next month for the first time in nearly
a decade.
The dollar edged lower late in the Asian day, though its
strength for most of the session undermined dollar-denominated
commodities, making them more expensive for holders of other
currencies.
Copper continued to suffer, shedding 1 percent to $4,637.50
a tonne after hitting a 6-1/2-year low of $4,590
overnight, amid fears of waning demand from China.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
slipped about 0.2 percent.
Shanghai shares were down about 0.1 percent but off
earlier session lows after data showing Chinese home prices rose
for first time in over a year in October on an annual basis.
That signalled stabilisation in the housing market, which could
help re-energise the listless economy.
Japan's Nikkei bucked the downtrend, adding about
0.1 percent as the yen shrugged off its traditional status as a
safe-haven currency and was lower for most of the session.
In contrast with the Fed's expected course of action, the
Bank of Japan is expected to hold steady at its two-day policy
meeting that began on Wednesday.
"We're seeing very encouraging signs today, especially the
dollar's strength against the yen and the aggressive gains we're
seeing in some cyclical stocks, particularly those with U.S.
exposure," said Stefan Worrall, cash equities manager at Credit
Suisse in Tokyo.
U.S. Treasuries bounced back on safety bids overnight, with
the 10-year yield slipping from day's high of 2.313
percent. It stood at 2.262 percent in Asian trade, not far from
its U.S. close of 2.261 percent.
The lower yields failed to dampen enthusiasm for the dollar
as investors focused on Tuesday's U.S. economic data that
affirmed a solid economic picture, supporting the case for the
Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in December.
U.S. consumer prices increased in October from the previous
month after two straight months of declines, putting annual core
inflation at 1.9 percent.
Industrial output fell short of market expectations but the
output in the manufacturing sector posted a solid increase.
The dollar index was flat at 99.620, after
hitting a high of 99.756, within sight of its 12-year peak of
100.39 set in March.
Against the yen, the dollar edged down about 0.1 percent to
123.28 yen, but still within sight of a 2-1/2-month high
of 123.60 yen hit on Nov. 9.
The euro was steady $1.0645, not far from Tuesday's
seven-month low of $1.0630, as the common currency continues to
be undermined by expectations that the European Central Bank
will take fresh monetary easing steps next month.
Gold hit a 5-1/2-year low of $1,064.95 per ounce as
the strong dollar offset its traditional safe-haven appeal. It
last stood at $1,070.15, down slightly.
Oil prices rebounded a tad after data showed an unexpected
stockpile draw for last week, though they remained not far from
6-1/2-year lows hit in August on persistent concerns about a
global supply glut.
U.S. crude futures were up about 0.8 percent at
$40.99 per barrel, moving off Tuesday's low of $40.58, while
Brent last stood at $43.92, up about 0.8 percent but
less than $2 away from its August low of $42.23.
