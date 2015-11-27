* China shares set for biggest weekly drop in more than 3
months
* Euro capped as more stimulus, negative rates expected
* Onshore yuan declines as markets await IMF decision
* Metals rebound after heavy selling
By Hideyuki Sano and Nichola Saminather
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, Nov 27 Chinese shares slumped
on Friday, weighing on other Asian stock markets, as a fresh
regulatory crackdown and falling industrial profits weighed on
market sentiment.
European shares were set to follow suit, with financial
spreadbetters expecting Britain's FTSE 100 to fall 0.3
percent, France's CAC40 to open down 0.4 percent, and
Germany's DAX to start the day 0.1 percent lower.
U.S. stock futures erased gains after earlier rising
0.3 percent to their highest level since Nov. 9 following
Thursday's Thanksgiving Day holiday.
Early selling intensified in China's stock markets in the
afternoon, with the Shanghai Composite index and the
CSI300 plunging 4.7 percent as of 0623 GMT, on track
for the biggest one-day drop in more than three months, and set
for weekly declines of 4.6 percent and 5 percent, respectively.
That contributed to a drop of 0.9 percent in the broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside of Japan,
bringing losses for the week to 1.1 percent.
Japan's Nikkei reversed earlier gains to close down
0.3 percent, but was on track to end the week flat.
China's securities regulator has urged domestic brokerages
to cease financing clients' stocks purchases through swaps and
other over-the-counter contracts, two sources with direct
knowledge told Reuters, its latest move to reduce leveraged
financing risk in its stock markets after a summer plunge.
"After rebounding over 20 percent from its bottom, you need
fresh capital to maintain the upward momentum (in Chinese
stocks), but recent government measures to deleverage have
sparked fears," said Zhou Lin, analyst at Huatai Securities.
"In addition, I don't see signs that the economy has
bottomed out."
Further weighing on sentiment was data on Friday showing
that profits earned by Chinese industrial companies fell 4.6
percent in October, declining for the fifth consecutive month.
The Chinese yuan also came under pressure, weakening to its
lowest level in almost three months as investors braced for a
decision on Monday by the International Monetary Fund on whether
to include the currency in its reserve basket.
Some market watchers fears Beijing's commitment to market
reforms and liberalisation may cool if the yuan is added to the
reserve basket.
Spot yuan opened at 6.3928 per dollar and was
changing hands at 6.3942, 46 pips weaker than the previous close
and about 0.04 percent away from People's Bank of China's
midpoint rate of 6.3915.
"It's uncertain if the Chinese government is keen to show
the market influence in their rate setting or whether now that
they know they have gained special drawing rights inclusion they
are keen to weaken their overvalued currency knowing it will not
jeopardise their case," Angus Nicholson, market analyst at IG in
Melbourne, wrote in a note.
The euro continued to falter, hovering near seven-month lows
on expectations that the European Central Bank could announce
further stimulus as early as next week.
Most in the market expect the ECB to expand its asset
purchase programme and lower its deposit rate, the rate at which
banks park excess funds with it, when it meets next Thursday.
Traders are now speculating that the ECB could cut rates
more than the previous market consensus of a 0.10 percentage
point reduction.
The euro's three-month overnight indexed swap (OIS) rate
fell to a new low around minus 0.3133 percent, almost
18 basis points below the current fixing level of the Overnight
Eonia rate.
With keeping money in the euro seen increasingly costly
because of negative interest rates, the common currency was on
the defensive in the foreign exchange market.
The euro traded at $1.0614, not far from Wednesday's
seven-month low of $1.0565. It also stood near a seven-month low
against the yen, last fetching 129.98 yen.
"You keep losing money by holding the euro. It is hard to
see the euro rising. True, it is already heavily shorted but I
expect the euro to fall towards parity with the dollar," said a
trader at a Japanese bank.
The euro's weekness helped the dollar hold near an
8-1/2-month peak.
The dollar index, which measures the performance of
the U.S. currency against a basket of major peers, was little
changed at 99.814, after scaling 100.170 earlier in the week,
the highest since March. It is up 0.3 percent for the week.
The yen slipped 0.1 percent to 122.45 per dollar,
showing little response to a series of Japanese economic data
including the jobless rate, which unexpectedly fell to a
two-decade low of 3.1 percent.
Oil prices edged lower, with U.S. stockpile data on
Wednesday doing little to ease concerns about a supply glut.
U.S. crude futures fell 1.4 percent to $42.45 a
barrel as traders also unwound some of the buying they had made
after Turkey shot down a Russian warplane earlier this week.
Brent futures edged down 0.4 percent to $45.30 a
barrel, compared to their two-week high of $46.50 hit earlier
this week.
Battered metal prices also rebounded as hedge funds covered
their short positions for now.
Benchmark copper on the London Mental Exchange rose
1.9 percent on Thursday to $4,636.15 per tonne, recovering 4.3
percent from Monday's 6 1/2-year low of $4,443.50. They held
steady at $4,634.50, on track for a weekly gain of 1.2 percent.
Zinc and Nickel also jumped sharply on
Thursday, helped by expectations of output cuts in China.
(Additional reporting by Pete Sweeney and Samuel Shen; Editing
by Kim Coghill)