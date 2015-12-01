* China factory activity hits 3-year low in November
* Spreadbetters predict higher openings for European bourses
* Yuan steady after IMF adds it to currency basket as
expected
* Australian shares rally, RBA holds steady as expected
* Crude oil futures rebound after volatile session
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Dec 1 Asian shares were solidly higher on
Tuesday, as investors latched on to tentative signs of
stabilisation in China even as twin factory surveys highlighted
the fragile state of the world's second-largest economy.
Financial spreadbetters predicted the buoyant mood to carry
over to European trading, with Britain's FTSE 100 seen
opening as much as 0.5 percent higher, Germany's DAX
0.4 percent, and France's CAC 40 0.5 percent.
"European indices are set to start December on a positive
note," Farbod Mimeh, a junior dealer at Capital Spreads in
London, said in a note to clients.
"Asian shares climbed higher after the release of mixed
Chinese PMI data hinting that government support measures may
finally have served their purpose as the economy shows signs of
levelling out," Mimeh said.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
extended early gains and was up 1.8 percent,
while Japan's Nikkei ended up 1.3 percent, closing above
the 20,000 level for the first time since August.
Wall Street lost ground overnight, though major U.S. indexes
still gained for the second straight month and U.S. stock
futures added 0.6 percent in late Asian trade.
China's official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at a
three-year low of 49.6 in November, compared with the previous
month's reading of 49.8 and below both forecasts for a reading
of 49.8 as well as the 50-point mark that separates growth from
contraction.
But the private Caixin/Markit China Manufacturing PMI showed
factory activity contracted at a slower pace than in October,
fuelling hopes the economy may be slowly levelling out in
response to a series of government support measures.
"This indicates that pressure on economic growth has eased
and fiscal policy has had a strong effect," said He Fan, chief
economist at Caixin Insight Group.
"Overall, the economy is still on track to become more
stable."
China's major stock indexes erased losses after spending
much of the day in negative territory. The CSI300 index
was 0.6 percent higher and the Shanghai Composite
Index rose 0.1 percent.
China's yuan was flat in onshore trading, after
the International Monetary Fund on Monday admitted the yuan into
its Special Drawing Rights (SDR) basket alongside the dollar,
euro, pound sterling and yen.
The widely expected move was a milestone in China's
integration into global finances and a nod of approval to the
country's reforms.
"What is interesting about the new weightings is that the
biggest change is for the euro, which now accounts for 30.9
percent of the basket instead of 37.4 percent. While EUR/USD did
not have much of a reaction to the news, it is certainly not
positive for the currency," Kathy Lien, managing director of FX
strategy for BK Asset Management, said in a note to clients.
The euro was already under pressure on expectations that the
European Central Bank will announce further easing measures at
its policy meeting on Thursday.
The euro inched up to $1.0579, nursing losses just
above a 7 1/2-month low of $1.0557 marked on Monday.
Against the yen, the dollar edged down about 0.1 percent to
122.95.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
a basket of six major rival currencies, edged down to 100.07,
but remained within sight of its more than 12-year high of
100.39 hit in March.
The dollar had gained overnight despite disappointing U.S.
economic data. The Chicago Purchasing Management Index fell in
November, indicating a contraction in the Midwest factory
sector.
Investors looked past the PMI, and ahead to the key nonfarm
payrolls report which will be released on Friday. Economists
expect it to show that employers added 200,000 jobs in November,
according to a Reuters poll. A solid report would cement
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve is on track to
increase interest rates this month for the first time in nearly
a decade.
By contrast, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) held rates
steady at 2 percent at its policy meeting.
Following the decision, the Australian dollar was up about
0.4 percent at $0.7257.
Australian shares rallied 1.9 percent, extending
gains after trade data showed that Australia's economy enjoyed a
huge lift last quarter from a rebound in resource exports.
U.S. crude oil prices clawed back some lost ground after
volatile trading overnight in which they first rallied and then
erased gains after a survey estimated higher OPEC output. U.S.
crude added 0.9 percent to $42.01 a barrel.
Brent crude futures were up 0.5 percent to $44.84.
Spot gold was up about 0.8 percent at $1,071.86 an
ounce, getting a reprieve as the recently robust dollar weakened
and helped it move away from a nearly six-year low of $1,052.46
plumbed last week.
(Additional reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Nick Heath in Beijing;
Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Eric Meijer)