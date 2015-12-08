* Commodity currencies weak with Aussie soft after China
data
* Uneasy calm prevails in markets
* Sentiment on China to stay 'fragile' - Goldman Sachs
* Europe markets seen opening higher, despite Asia falls
* Bonds hold firm as oil price drop clouds rate view
By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, Dec 8 Asian stocks hit three-week
lows on Tuesday as a rout in oil prices knocked energy company
shares lower and many investors moved to the sidelines before
next week's meeting where the Federal Reserve is expected to
raise U.S. interest rates.
In spite of Asia's weakness, financial spreadbetters expect
Britain's FTSE 100 index to open 0.2 percent higher,
Germany's DAX to rise 0.2 percent and France's CAC 40
to edge 0.15 percent higher.
Stock markets across Asia-Pacific were down. The MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was off 1.5 percent, erasing gains made earlier
this month, with Hong Kong shares leading declines with a
fall of 1.9 percent.
"Beyond the December hike, investors are concerned about the
lack of Chinese demand which is acting as a millstone around the
neck of risky assets and investors will stay away until they see
a clearer direction on rates," said Cliff Tan, East Asian head
of global markets at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Hong Kong.
With financial markets have already priced in a rate hike,
it is the trajectory of U.S. interest rates communicated by Fed
Chair Janet Yellen that investors will watch amid uncertainty
about growth in China and globally.
Federal funds futures contracts imply a 80-percent
chance that the Fed will end seven years of near-zero interest
rates at its December meeting and about even odds of a second
rate rise by March.
Japan's Nikkei briefly bucked the trend, before
turning lower on the day, after revised data showed Japan had
dodged a recession in the third quarter, with GDP up an
annualised 1.0 percent, compared to a preliminary reading of a
0.8 percent fall.
Underlining the cautious outlook for China, a Reuters poll
of Japanese firms showed deep pessimism about near-term Chinese
growth prospects, with 79 percent saying they do not expect to
expand business there next year.
Tuesday's data showed China's imports fell for the 13th
consecutive month with a 8.7 percent decline in November
compared to a year earlier, indicating concerns about China's
economic outlook will dog investors next year.
"Investors will remain quite sceptical about the true growth
conditions of China which will mean that sentiment will remain
quite fragile going into 2016," Kinger Lau, chief China
strategist at Goldman Sachs, told a briefing in Hong Kong.
China is expected to eventually report growth of about 7
percent for this year, which would be the weakest pace in a
quarter of a century. But according to an index used by Goldman
Sachs, actual 2015 growth may be as much as 2 percentage points
weaker.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures dropped 5.4
percent to $40.66 per barrel on Monday, after the Organization
of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' (OPEC) policy meeting on
Friday ended without an agreement to lower production.
Keeping production at near-record levels in an oversupplied
market has spooked investors grappling with reduced demand from
China, the world's biggest energy consumer.
Brent fell below its August trough to hit its lowest level
since February 2009, when the world's economy was mired in the
deepest downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s.
U.S. crude futures fell to as low as $37.50 per
barrel, also hitting a near-seven-year low, hitting energy
shares in Wall Street and pulling Asian commodity stocks lower.
On the currencies front, action around the China trade data
was brief with the Australian dollar settling to new intraday
lows, at $0.7224 and receding further from a 3-1/2
month high of $0.7386 touched on Friday.
The euro was on the back foot as the short-covering rally
following last week's less-than-aggressive stimulus from
European Central Bank ran its course.
The common currency stood at $1.08560, having slipped
from its one-month high of $1.0981 set on Thursday. The yen was
little changed so far at 123.11 per dollar.
The offshore Chinese yuan traded at a three-month
low of 6.4930 per dollar despite another lower-than-expected
fixing by China's central bank.
Long-dated U.S. Treasury debt prices held firm after
rallying on Monday as the drop in oil prices pointed to benign
inflation, potentially tempering the Fed's policy tightening
path after the expected lift-off on Dec. 16.
"It will be hard for the Fed to achieve their goal of two
percent inflation. People have said the fall in oil prices
should boost consumption but that hasn't just happened," said
Daisuke Uno, chief strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Bank.
The 10-year U.S. debt yield fell to 2.216 percent
, off one-month high of 2.358 percent touched on
Friday following strong U.S. employment data.
(Additional reporting by Elzio Barreto in HONG KONG and
Hideyuki Sano in TOKYO; Editing by Richard Borsuk)