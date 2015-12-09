* MSCI Asia-Pacific index down 0.3 pct
* Spreadbetters see European shares opening touch higher
* Dollar steadies against other major currencies
* Brent gets respite after Japan data, still near 7-year low
* China Nov inflation edges up but produce price deflation
endures
By Hideyuki Sano and Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Dec 9 Asian stocks slipped on Wednesday
as crumbling commodity prices and data pointing to cooling
demand from China sapped investor appetite for risk assets.
Spreadbetters expected slightly calmer nerves to prevail in
Europe, forecasting a modestly higher open for Britain's FTSE
, Germany's DAX and France's CAC.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
lost 0.3 percent and edged towards its November
trough, a break of which would take it to its lowest level since
early October.
Indicators this week highlighted the struggle facing China's
economy, with soft trade numbers on Tuesday cementing concerns
over cooling demand.
Wednesday's data showed Chinese factories were plagued by
persistent producer price deflation - another sign that
Beijing's easing efforts have yet to restore economic momentum.
November consumer inflation did pick up slightly to 1.5
percent but was still much lower than the 2014 average of 2.0
percent.
Japan's Nikkei shed 1.1 percent to hit a three-week
low, with a surprise jump in domestic machinery orders offering
little support.
Volatile Shanghai shares pared early losses and were
up 0.2 percent. Weak indicators often stir hopes of government
stimulus, providing a burst of support for Chinese shares.
COMMODITY ROUT
Highlighting the plight of the broader commodity markets,
the Thomson Reuters Core Commodity CRB index on
Tuesday hit its lowest since November 2002.
Analysts pointed to the weak Chinese yuan as a factor
deepening the gloom for commodity exporters.
"A weakening of the CNY sounds alarm bells for the many
exporters that worry that Chinese demand will be dampened by a
weaker currency," wrote Angus Nicholson, market analyst at IG in
Melbourne.
The currency has weakened significantly after China's
devaluation in August and the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set
the yuan midpoint rate at a four-year low.
Some still consider the yuan overvalued and expect it
weaken further with its upcoming inclusion into the IMF's
Special Drawing Rights (SDR) currency basket. In theory, the
yuan's SDR inclusion would mean the PBOC may have to relinquish
some of its control over the currency.
OPEC's decision on Friday not to cut its production target
has sparked concerns global oil producers will pump even more
crude into an already oversupplied market.
Brent crude futures have fallen almost 30 percent so
far this year after a decline of nearly 50 percent in 2014.
"The fall is driven by likely increases in supply after the
OPEC meeting and as Iran will return to the market after a lift
of sanctions. On the other hand, demand doesn't look strong as
many economies face downside risk," said Shuji Shirota, head of
macro economics strategy at HSBC Securities.
"At the moment, it is hard to see where a bottom will be."
Crude did get some temporary respite from Japan's robust
machinery orders data, and Brent futures were last up 1.5
percent at $40.85 a barrel after falling to $39.81 overnight,
lowest since February 2009.
Investors have another reason to be cautious on risk assets
as the U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest
rates for the first time in almost a decade next week.
The dollar soared against oil-linked currencies, touching an
11-year high against the Canadian dollar and a 13-year
high versus the Norwegian crown on Tuesday.
The euro traded at $1.0914, adding to its 0.5
percent gains on Tuesday, and edging back towards a one-month
high of $1.0981 hit on Thursday after the European Central
Bank's stimulus turned out to be smaller than expected.
The dollar also edged back against the yen to 122.72 yen
from this week's high of 123.48 yen, turning negative on
the week.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Hideyuki Sano; Editing by
Shri Navaratnam and Eric Meijer)