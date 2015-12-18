* Japan shares slip after brief jump on BOJ stimulus
expansion
* Taiwan cuts rates, China's yuan sees weakening streak end
* Oil continues to slip on oversupply fears, stronger dollar
* Greenback dips but still on track for weekly gains
By Nichola Saminather and Lisa Twaronite
SINGAPORE/TOKYO, Dec 18 Asian shares took their
cue from Wall Street and slipped on Friday, and Japanese stocks
slumped after briefly jumping on the central bank's statement
that it would expand parts of its stimulus programme.
European shares were also poised to start lower, with
financial spreadbetters expecting Britain's FTSE 100 to
fall 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to open down 0.8
percent and France's CAC40 to begin the day off 0.5
percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.3 percent. It was still up 1.6
percent for a week that has featured first U.S. interest rate
hike in nearly a decade and a depreciating yuan.
Japan's Nikkei rose briefly but fell back to end the
day 1.9 percent lower. It ended the week down 1.3 percent.
The Bank of Japan maintained its base money target under its
massive stimulus programme on Friday but set up a new programme
to buy exchange-traded funds, extend the maturity of bonds it
owns to around 12 years, and increase its purchases of risky
assets.
The divergence between U.S. and other countries' monetary
policies was also seen in Taiwan, with the central bank
unexpectedly cutting interest rates for the second time this
year on Thursday. The island's bank also said it would keep
monetary policy loose to shore up growth in the trade-dependent
economy as the global demand outlook worsened.
Taiwan stocks closed 0.8 percent lower, shrinking
gains for the week to 1.7 percent. The Taiwan dollar
strengthened to T$32.910 versus its previous close of T$33.035
after the central bank said it would maintain an orderly foreign
exchange market.
"The global macro dynamics from the beginning of a Fed rate
hiking cycle are slowly playing out across the world," Angus
Nicholson, market analyst at IG in Melbourne, said in a note to
clients.
"In the direct wake of the decision we have seen some
dramatic moves in central bank policy with Taiwan cutting its
benchmark interest rate, Hong Kong and Mexico both hiking rates,
and Argentina removing currency controls and devaluing the peso
by 30 percent."
The U.S. dollar slipped about 0.5 percent against the
Japanese currency to 121.895 yen, and was up about 0.9
percent for the week.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
a basket of six rivals, edged down about 0.4 percent to 99.892,
after jumping 1.2 percent on Thursday, its biggest rise in over
a month. It's up about 1.4 percent for the week.
Non-deliverable forwards are pricing in further declines for
most emerging market currencies, which dropped after the Fed's
decision to hike rates.
One-year non-deliverable forwards show currencies including
the Indonesian rupiah, Indian rupee, the Malaysian
ringgit and the Thai baht weakening.
China's yuan strengthened on Friday after 10 straight
sessions of weakness against the dollar through Thursday, the
longest such streak on record, after the central bank guided the
Chinese currency lower.
The People's Bank of China set Friday's midpoint rate
at 6.4814 per dollar prior to market open, compared
with the previous fix of 6.4757. The spot market
opened at 6.4870 per dollar, and traded at 6.4789 at 0616 GMT,
up from the previous close of 6.4837.
The euro was up about 0.3 percent at $1.0852, but
down about 1.2 percent for the week.
Wall Street drooped on Thursday as crude oil futures
continued to wallow at multi-year lows against a backdrop of
oversupply as well as a stronger dollar following the U.S.
Federal Reserve's widely anticipated tightening on Wednesday.
U.S. crude futures continued to slip in Asian
trading, down 0.2 percent at $34.893 a barrel.
Brent ended trade on Thursday less than $1 above its
2004 low of $36.40. It recovered on Friday, rising 0.2 percent
to $37.23.
Gold edged up slightly from Thursday, when it suffered its
biggest slide in five months after the Fed's rate hike.
Spot gold rose 0.5 percent, after tumbling 2 percent
on Thursday, and is down 1.6 percent for the week.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Nichola Saminather; Editing by
Eric Meijer and Richard Borsuk)