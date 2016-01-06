(Repeats to media clients to add PIX to slug)
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index down 1 pct, Nikkei loses 1.2 pct
* Weaker yuan, soft China services survey sour risk
sentiment
* North Korea nuclear test hits won, South Korea's KOSPI
* Chinese shares shored up on report of supportive measures
* Safe-haven yen hits near 3-month high vs dollar
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Jan 6 Asian shares fell on Wednesday and
most emerging currencies retreated as China allowed the yuan to
weaken further, stoking fears about its slowing economy, while a
North Korean nuclear test heightened geopolitical tensions.
Souring sentiment toward riskier assets in turn lifted
safe-havens such as the Japanese yen and U.S. Treasuries.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
dropped 1 percent, hurt after the People's Bank
of China set the yuan's midpoint rate at its weakest
level in 4-1/2 years.
China has guided the yuan lower since a surprise devaluation
of the currency last summer, rattling traders who fear it could
eventually set off a round of competitive devaluations which
will put further pressure on other emerging economies.
Some see the tactic as a desperate attempt by China to shore
up growth, prompting concerns that the world's second-biggest
economy could be even weaker than imagined, though others say
further yuan weakness is inevitable in the face of the strong
U.S. dollar.
A weaker yuan in theory improves the competitiveness of
Chinese exports but the import cost increase it inflicts on the
country's manufacturers would be an unwelcome side effect.
The latest worrying news on China came in a private survey
which showed activity in China's services sector expanded at its
slowest rate in 17 months in December, bucking robust findings
in an official survey and a further indication that the world's
second-largest economy may be losing steam.
Policymakers and economists have been hoping that growth in
services would offset persistent weakness in Chinese
manufacturing and keep the economy from cooling too sharply.
Elsewhere in North Asia, South Korea's KOSPI and the
won both fell on suspicions North Korea had conducted a
nuclear test on Wednesday morning, which Pyongyang later
confirmed.
"We've been seeing dollar-long positions form from the
beginning of the year and this North Korea news is not good for
the market," a Bank of Korea official told Reuters.
"However, when we consider previous cases we don't feel this
will have a sustained influence on markets," he said. It was
North Korea's fourth nuclear test.
Japan's Nikkei extended early losses to 1.4 percent
at one point on the news but was off 1 pct by afternoon.
Chinese equities saw modest gains as authorities continued
unveiling stock-supportive measures after a 7 percent plunge on
Monday rattled global markets.
The yuan's weakness and renewed stock market volatility have
put China's policymaking decisions clearly at the forefront of
global risks at the start of 2016, along with the pace of
expected U.S. interest rate rises.
Shanghai shares were last up 0.7 percent after a
report that China will keep in effect a ban on share sales by
listed companies' major shareholders until new rules are
promulgated.
The dollar touched a near three-month low of 118.35 yen
and the euro slid to a nine-month trough of 127.465 yen
. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield
fell by about three basis points to 2.22 percent.
The common currency steadied at $1.0746 as the dollar
dipped against the yen, although it remained in distance of a
one-month trough of $1.0711 hit overnight.
Kathy Lien, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset
Management, wrote that the U.S. and Japanese currencies were
being bought because "China is in trouble, U.S. data has been
disappointing, Japan refuses to increase stimulus and oil prices
continue to fall, but everyone's greatest fear is that stocks
have finally peaked."
In commodities, crude oil prices struggled near 11-year lows
and added to the risk-off mood, with the market giving more
attention to the stronger dollar and swelling U.S. inventories
rather than growing tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran.
Relations between the two major oil producers collapsed in
acrimony this week after Saudi Arabia's executed a Shi'ite
cleric, setting off a storm of protests in Tehran.
Brent crude inched up 0.3 percent to $36.51 a
barrel, still in reach of the 11-year trough of $35.98 hit late
last month.
(Additional reporting by Christine Kim and Yena Park in Seoul;
Editing by Eric Meijer & Kim Coghill)