* MSCI Asia-Pacific index drops to 3-mth low, Nikkei down
2.2 pct
* Spreadbetters see European shares opening significantly
lower
* PBOC again guides yuan sharply lower, hits risk sentiment
* China stocks trigger circuit breaker for second time this
week
* Regional currencies battered, Singapore dollar falls to
6-yr low
* Brent crude hits 11-year low as China woes add to glut
concerns
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Jan 7 Asian stocks slid across the board
on Thursday after China again guided the yuan sharply lower
while Shanghai shares tanked more than 7 percent and
triggered a stock market circuit breaker for the second time
this week.
Share trade was suspended for the rest of the day.
The new rules Chinese authorities unveiled this week, which
restrict selling by large shareholders, did not go down well
with investors, and provided little tonic.
"This is crazy. Chinese regulators set off on this path in
July and they cannot get out of it. They have ruined whatever
hope investors still had in the market," said Alberto
Forchielli, founder of Mandarin Capital Partners.
With risk sentiment in tatters, spreadbetters forecast a
significantly lower open for Britain's FTSE, Germany's
DAX and France's CAC.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
dropped 2 percent, hitting its lowest level
since late September.
Australian shares lost 2.2 percent and South Korea's
KOSPI fell 0.8 percent. Japan's Nikkei shed 2.2
percent.
The health of the Chinese economy resurfaced as a topic of
key concern after rattling the markets last August when Beijing
began devaluing the yuan.
"Geopolitical tensions stemming from Saudi-Iran tensions and
North Korea's nuclear test had already heightened the 'risk off'
mood. Resurfacing China risk was the extra psychological blow to
the markets that led to the selloff in equities," said Takashi
Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Securities in Tokyo.
Shares in Asia extended losses and regional currencies sank
on Thursday after the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan
midpoint rate at 6.5646 per dollar prior to the
onshore market open, 0.50 percent weaker than the previous fix
6.5314.
It was the biggest fall between daily fixings since August
and the eighth day in row for the PBOC to set a lower guidance
rate. Spot yuan fell to 6.5945 to the dollar, its
weakest since February 2011.
Other regional currencies followed suit. Against the dollar
the South Korean won touched a four-month low, the
Malaysian ringgit slumped to a three-month trough and the
Singapore dollar hit a six-year low.
The Australian dollar, often used as a proxy for
China-related trades, fell to a two-month low of $0.7025
.
Financial markets fear that Beijing, in a bid to help
exporters, is allowing the yuan's rapid depreciation to
accelerate, which would mean China's economy is even weaker than
had been imagined. This could therefore spark another wave of
competitive devaluations around Asia and in other key economies.
U.S. Treasuries gained from a consequent flight to quality.
The benchmark 10-year note yield sank nearly 10
basis points to its lowest since mid-December.
The yen, another beneficiary in times of perceived global
turmoil, also attracted bids. The dollar fell to a 4-1/2-month
low of 117.66 yen.
The greenback was also weighed down after the Federal
Reserve's December policy meeting minutes suggested further U.S.
rate increases would be gradual because of concerns about
persistently low inflation. The euro was up 0.4 percent at
$1.0824 with the dollar on the back foot.
Brent crude oil fell to $33.09 a barrel, its lowest
since June 2004. Data overnight showed a big build-up in U.S.
gasoline stocks, adding to fears of a growing global glut.
Brent crude retreated to a new 11-year low as Chinese
economic woes further weakened sentiment that was already made
fragile by oversupply concerns, although the oil market has
shrugged off geopolitical developments such as Saudi-Iran
tensions and North Korea's nuclear test.
(Additional reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Lu Jianxin,
Samuel Shen, Lisa Jucca and the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by
Eric Meijer)