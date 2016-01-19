* MSCI Asia-Pacific index rebounds from 4-yr low, up 0.8 pct
* Spreadbetters see European stocks opening higher
* China GDP posts slowest growth since 2009 as widely
expected
* Uncertain China growth outlook limit gains in many Asian
bourses
* Hong Kong dollar touches 4-year low
* Brent crude up modestly to pull away from 13-year trough
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Jan 19 Asian shares were mostly higher on
Tuesday as Shanghai stocks surged after data pointing to slower
Chinese economic growth fanned stimulus hopes.
Spreadbetters expected Europe to follow Asia's lead and
forecast a higher open for Britain's FTSE, Germany's DAX
and France's CAC.
China's economy grew 6.8 percent in the fourth quarter from
a year earlier, Tuesday's gross domestic product (GDP) data
showed, the slowest growth since 2009. Industrial output in
December rose 5.9 percent from a year earlier, compared with
forecasts for a 6.0 percent increase.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up 0.8 percent, rebounding from a four-year
low touched earlier.
Volatile Shanghai shares, which descended to a
13-month low on Monday, swerved in and out of the red before
gaining more than 2 percent.
"Economic weakness has been largely priced in," said Gu
Yongtao, strategist at Cinda Securities.
"This year, exports and consumption could remain weak.
Investment, another driver of growth, really depends on
government's spending on infrastructure."
While the Chinese data produced no negative surprises, it
did confirm growth in the world's second-biggest economy was
indeed slowing.
Concerns about the health of the Chinese economy has been a
primary theme this year, stirring global growth concerns and
buffeting markets worldwide. Against this background, gains by
many Asian bourses remained modest.
South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.3 percent and Malaysian
stocks rose 0.2 percent. Singaporean stocks and
Japan's Nikkei were nearly flat.
"While headline growth looks fine, the breakdown of the
figures points to overall weakness in the economy," said Zhou
Hao, senior emerging markets economist at Commerzbank in
Singapore, regarding the Chinese GDP numbers.
"All in all, we believe that China will experience a 'bumpy
landing' in the coming year."
The Australian dollar, often used as a proxy for
China-related trades, was up a modest 0.3 percent at $0.6886
. The Aussie was still firmly within reach of a
seven-year low of $0.6827 touched last week amid a rout in
commodity-linked currencies.
The Hong Kong dollar touched a new four-year low of 7.8045
versus the dollar, taking it to the lower end of its
trading band.
Under a three-decade old currency peg regime, the value of
the Hong Kong dollar is allowed to fluctuate within a band of
7.75 to 7.85. Capital outflows in the wake of recent volatility
in the Chinese stock and currency markets have buffeted the Hong
Kong dollar.
As risk appetite thawed slightly, the U.S. dollar nudged up
0.3 percent to 117.64 yen after slipping last week to a
4-1/2-month low of 116.51 versus the safe-haven Japanese
currency.
The euro dipped 0.1 percent to $1.0886.
In commodities, Brent crude was up 1.5 percent at
$29.00 a barrel, rebounding from recent sharp losses.
Still, Brent remained in proximity of a 13-year low of
$27.67 hit on Monday on worries about the return of additional
Iranian crude to an already oversupplied market.
International sanctions on Iran were lifted at the weekend,
removing an obstacle to one of the world's biggest oil producing
nations. Tehran on Monday immediately issued an order to ramp up
production.
U.S. financial markets were closed on Monday for Martin
Luther King Day.
(Additional reporting by Samuel Shen, Pete Sweeney and the
Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Neil Fullick)