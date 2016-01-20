* US crude oil falls under $28 a barrel, lowest since 2003
* European markets seen opening at least 2 pct lower
* Asia shares skid over 2 pct; Hong Kong hardest hit
* Risk aversion nudges up yen, euro and sovereign bonds
By Wayne Cole and Saikat Chatterjee
SYDNEY/HONG KONG, Jan 20 Asian stock markets
slumped to fresh four-year lows on Wednesday as a relentless
slide in oil prices snuffed out an attempted rally on Wall
Street and dealt a further blow to global investors' appetite
for riskier assets.
European stocks were expected to fall sharply at the open on
Wednesday with financial spreadbetters predicting Britain's FTSE
100 to open down 2 percent, Germany's DAX to
fall 2.4 percent and France's CAC to slip 2.2-2.4
percent.
U.S. crude wallowed at its lowest since 2003 after the
world's energy watchdog warned the market could "drown in
oversupply". U.S. futures shed nearly 3 percent to $27.68
while Brent crude lost 2 percent to $28.21 a barrel.
In Asia, stocks surrendered all of Tuesday's rare gains with
the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
falling 2.6 percent on the day and hitting its
lowest since October 2011.
"Sentiment seems to be to be extremely negative in the
commodities at the moment," said Assad Tannous, head trader at
Asenna Wealth Solutions in Sydney.
Leading regional stocks lower was the Hong Kong stock market
with the benchmark index falling 3.7 percent on the day,
its single biggest daily fall since early August, with all of
its 50 constituents in the red.
Japan's Nikkei closed down 3.7 percent, leaving it
20 percent below last year's peak, meeting the technical
definition of a bear market. The pain was felt widely with
Australian stocks down 1.3 percent and South Korea
off 2.3 percent.
Chinese markets fared only marginally better than regional
counterparts amid mounting talk that more stimulus may be on the
way, possibly before the Lunar New Year holidays in early
February.
December factory output, investment and retail sales data
released on Tuesday were all weaker than expected.
The CSI300 index fell 1.3 percent, after rallying
more than 3 percent on Tuesday. The Shanghai Composite Index
eased 0.9 percent.
The government-backed China Securities Journal reported that
Beijing had the policy space for further easing to support the
economy, including raising deficit spending to around 3 percent
of annual economic output.
China's central bank late Tuesday revealed it would inject
more than 600 billion yuan ($91.22 billion) into the banking
system to help ease a liquidity squeeze expected before the long
Lunar New Year celebrations.
Yet such a move is usual before the holidays, and stopped
well short of an actual cut in bank reserve ratios.
Wall Street had seen its early gains erased by the slump in
U.S. crude. The Dow ended Tuesday up 0.17 percent, while
the S&P 500 rose a single point and the Nasdaq
eased 0.26 percent. U.S. stock futures were down 1.5
percent indicating a weak start.
The S&P energy sector alone dived 2.17 percent. Oil
at 12-year lows stokes fears of deeper losses for energy
companies and the risk some may fail to pay their debts.
Tom Porcelli, chief U.S. economist at RBC Capital Markets,
noted that polls showed investors were more bearish on Wall
Street than at any time since mid-1987.
"Perhaps characterizing the recent bout of negativity as
being 'pervasive' is an understatement," he wrote in a note.
Yet history showed that sentiment was darkest before the
dawn.
"When investor pessimism reached these levels outside of an
economic recession, the market was higher one quarter hence in
every single instance, and up by an average of 6.4 percent."
With risk out of favour, sovereign bonds were in demand.
Yields on U.S. 10-year Treasuries declined to 2.02 percent
and were down a massive 25 basis points since the
new year began.
Other safe havens included the Japanese yen, which rose
across the board. The dollar was dragged back to 116.93 yen
from a top of 118.11 on Tuesday, while sterling hit its
lowest since early 2014.
The pound had already been under fire after Bank of England
Governor Mark Carney said he had no "set timetable" for raising
rates, sending it to a seven-year low of $1.4127.
Against a basket of currencies, the U.S. dollar was down at
98.814, while the euro edged up to $1.0938.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)