* Spreadbetters see opening gains for European bourses
* U.S. crude's short-lived respite helped Wall Street pares
losses
* Dollar slips, moving back toward 1-year low vs. safe-haven
yen
* Nikkei plunge continues, Chinese shares slip
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Jan 21 Asian shares and the dollar
surrendered their gains on Thursday as recently volatile crude
oil prices seesawed lower, although European shares were still
expected to mark opening gains.
Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100
to open up as much as 1.5 percent. Germany's DAX was
seen rising by as much as 1.1 percent, and France's CAC 40
was seen advancing by as much as 1.2 percent.
S&P500 e-mini futures were down about 0.6 percent in
late Asian trade. On Wall Street overnight, an uptick in U.S.
crude oil from 2003 lows helped major indexes pull away from
losses of more than 3 percent, but they still finished more than
1 percent lower.
The European Central Bank will take centre stage with its
regular policy meeting later in the session. Central bank
policymakers are expected to hold interest rates steady but
highlight increasing risks to growth and inflation, while
keeping the door open for further easing measures later this
year.
"With last month's December disappointment still fresh in
the memory, ECB President Mario Draghi will have to convince the
markets that the ECB has a plan, and the ammunition to cope with
the further slide in inflationary pressures that is likely to
ripple across Europe in the coming weeks," said Michael Hewson,
chief market analyst at CMC Markets in London.
Crude oil succumbed to added pressure on prices and its
losses continued on Thursday.
The new front-month U.S. March oil futures contract
was down 0.7 percent at $28.15 a barrel, giving up an earlier
rise. Brent crude dropped 0.6 percent to $27.72 in Asian
trade.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
erased early solid gains and teetered in and out
of negative territory in afternoon trade. It was last down 0.5
percent.
Japan's Nikkei average ended down 2.4 percent,
adding to its 3.7 percent plunge in the previous session.
The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.9 percent,
while China's bluechip CSI300 index was down 0.8
percent. It has lost around 15 percent since the beginning of
the year.
David Dai, Shanghai-based investor director at Nanhai Fund
Management Co, said fears of a prolonged bear market were,
nevertheless, overdone.
"With stocks having fallen so much, much of the risk has
been priced in and another free-fall is quite unlikely, although
the chance of a sustainable rebound is slim," he said.
The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. unit against
a basket of six counterparts, was down about 0.1 percent at
99.013.
The dollar turned back toward a one-year low against its
perceived safe-haven Japanese counterpart on Wednesday.
The greenback shed about 0.1 percent to 116.75 yen
after falling to 115.97 on Wednesday, undermined by U.S. data.
U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly fell in December,
suggesting inflation was more sluggish than the U.S. Federal
Reserve believed.
Other Wednesday data showed a drop in housing starts and
building permits last month, which led investors to pare
expectations of further interest rate hikes this year.
The euro edged up about 0.1 percent to $1.0893, ahead of the
ECB meeting later in the session.
