* Lunar New Year closes most markets, with China off all
week
* Nikkei erases early losses and ends up 1.1 pct
* Mixed U.S. jobs data shows some signs of underlying
strength
* Wall Street skids, led by technology sector
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Feb 8 Asian shares pared losses on Monday
as a weaker yen helped Japan's Nikkei snap a four-day losing
streak, but trade was thin with many regional markets closed for
the Lunar New Year holiday.
Wall Street's losses on Friday curbed overall sentiment,
though S&P 500 E-Mini futures rose about 0.4 percent as
investors focused on signs of strength in a mixed U.S. nonfarm
payrolls report released late last week.
Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100
to open around 0.6 percent higher, and Germany's DAX
and France's CAC 40 to each open up about 0.4 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.1 percent, with Australian shares
slipping a few points to end nearly flat.
But Japan's Nikkei erased early steep losses as the
dollar gained on the yen, and ended up 1.1 percent.
With Singapore, Hong Kong and mainland China all closed for
the new year holiday, volume was thin. China, a focus of recent
market concern, will be closed for the entire week for the
holiday.
Data released over the weekend showed China's foreign
reserves fell for a third straight month in January, as the
central bank dumped dollars to defend the yuan and prevent an
increase in capital outflows.
Beijing has been struggling to underpin the yuan, which
faces depreciation pressure as China's growth rate slows to its
lowest levels in a quarter of a century.
"Just as China's persistent accumulation of foreign reserves
in the first decade of the 21st century signalled that its
managed currency was undervalued, its persistent loss of foreign
reserves signals that the yuan has become overvalued by market
criteria," economist Bill Adams at PNC Financial Services Group
said in a research note.
"There is a large probability that China's central bank
tires of spending its foreign reserves to defend an overvalued
currency in the near future. The People's Bank of China will
likely widen the currency's trading band and permit a larger
managed slide against the dollar in coming months."
Also over the weekend, North Korea's launch of a long-range
rocket drew international condemnation.
SOME STRENGTH IN US JOBS
On Wall Street, major U.S. indexes logged both daily and
weekly drops. The Nasdaq Composite led session losses,
plunging 3.25 percent after a spate of disappointing forecasts
from the technology sector.
Recently weak U.S. economic data has led investors to pare
bets on a steady pace of interest rate increases by the Federal
Reserve.
The U.S. nonfarm payrolls report on Friday showed an
increase of just 151,000 jobs last month, falling well short of
expectations for a rise of 190,000.
But the unemployment rate fell to 4.9 percent, the lowest
since February 2008, and wages rose, indicating some signs of
underlying strength in the labour market despite the weak
headline figure.
Speculators slashed bullish bets on the U.S. dollar for a
sixth straight week through Feb. 2, as net longs fell to their
lowest level since roughly the third week of October, according
to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission released on Friday.
In currency markets, the dollar index, which tracks
the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, edged up 0.1
percent to 97.127, well above a nadir of 96.259 plumbed last
Thursday, its lowest since October.
The dollar rose about 0.5 percent to 117.42 yen,
moving away from Friday's 2-1/2 week low of 116.285. It slid 3.6
percent last week, its biggest weekly drop since July 2009.
"What we are seeing today is a correction after overwhelming
selling in the dollar we saw last week. It is just unwinding of
positions, not fresh bets against the yen," said Koichi
Takamatsu, executive director of forex trading at Nomura
Securities.
The euro edged down about 0.2 percent to $1.1137,
though it remained in sight of Friday's three-month high of
$1.1250 scaled immediately after the headline figure of the
payrolls data led investors to reduce their bets on further Fed
rate hikes.
The Australian dollar added 0.5 percent to $0.7094
after plunging nearly 2 percent against its U.S. counterpart on
Friday.
Crude oil futures edged higher on hopes that big oil
producers will take steps to address the global supply glut that
has led to recent steep selloffs.
Saudi Arabia's oil minister Ali al-Naimi discussed
cooperation between OPEC members and other oil producers to
stabilise the global oil market with his Venezuelan counterpart
on Sunday, according to state news agency SPA.
But nothing was decided, so caution kept gains in check.
Brent crude added about 0.9 percent to $34.38 a barrel,
while U.S. crude futures also rose about 0.9 percent to
$31.17.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; Editing by Kim
Coghill)