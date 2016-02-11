* Dollar at 15-mth low on yen, gold highest since May
* Hong Kong shares lead Asia equity markets lower
* Fed's Yellen upbeat on economy while acknowledging dangers
* Market prices ever-slower pace of Fed tightening out to
2018
* US yield curve flattest since late 2007 in recession
warning
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Feb 11 Fresh cracks appeared in global
markets on Thursday as investors sought the safety of Japanese
yen, gold and top-rated bonds while dumping U.S. dollars on bets
the Federal Reserve could be done raising interest rates.
Even the absence of Tokyo for a holiday could not stop the
dollar from hitting a 15-month low on the yen, and gold finally
broke major chart resistance to reach its highest since May.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100
to open down 1 percent, Germany's DAX 1.4 percent lower
and France's CAC 40 down 1.5 percent.
EMini futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.7 percent,
suggesting a weak opening on Wall Street as well.
Insatiable demand for U.S. Treasuries drove longer-term
yields to one-year lows and flattened the yield curve in a way
that has presaged economic recession in the past.
"In some ways it is reminiscent of 2008 with tightening
credit markets, bank shares under pressure and worries central
banks are powerless," said Shane Oliver, head of investment
strategy at AMP Capital, though he suspects markets are overly
pessimistic this time.
The flight from risk told on most Asian shares, with Hong
Kong - a favourite channel for global investors to play
China - diving 4.2 percent as investors there returned from the
long Lunar New year holidays. Mainland China markets are closed
all week.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
shed 1.4 percent, and South Korea
resumed with a 2.9 percent drop.
Wall Street had ended Wednesday mixed after Fed Chair Janet
Yellen sounded optimistic on the U.S. economy, but acknowledged
risks from market turmoil and a slowdown in China.
Analysts took that to mean a hike in March was unlikely, but
further tightening remained possible later in the year.
"Yellen made it clear that while the Fed still expects to
continue on its gradual tightening path, policy was not on a
pre-set course and would respond appropriately to developments,"
said Justin Fabo, a senior economist at ANZ.
"The real test may come later, if markets continue to
deteriorate and look to central banks to save them. Are
policymakers' guns loaded with blanks?"
YIELDS FLATTENED
It seemed some were already preparing for the worst.
Longer-term U.S. debt rallied hard as investors wagered that
either the Fed would be unable to tighten at even a gradual
pace, or that if it did hike it would only hasten the arrival of
recession and deflation.
In a marked turnaround, yields on 10-year Treasuries fell to
1.673 percent, from a top of 1.773, almost exactly
matching the lowest close from February last year. Futures
imply further price gains lie ahead.
As a result, the spread over two-year paper
shrank to just 98 basis points, the smallest gap since late 2007
just before the global financial crisis hit.
Likewise, Fed fund futures <0#FF:> are pricing in the
shallowest of shallow tightening paths. The market implies a
rate of 45 basis points for the end of this year, 60 basis
points at the end of 2017 and 90 by the close of 2018.
The inexorable decline in U.S. yields continued to drag on
the dollar, which reached lows last seen in October against a
basket of currencies.
The yen was again lifted by safe-haven flows, as befits
Japan's position as the world's largest creditor nation. The
dollar dove through 113.00 yen to reach depths not delved since
November 2014 at 112.515.
The euro also weakened against its Japanese peer, sliding to
a near three-week low of 127.26 yen. Against the
greenback, the euro held firm at $1.1292 and within reach of a
three-month high of $1.13385 set earlier in the week.
The aversion to risk helped lift gold as far as
$1,213.00 an ounce, clearing stiff resistance around $1,200.
Oil prices resumed their decline as U.S. crude slid
47 cents to $26.98 a barrel, while Brent futures lost 18
cents to $30.66.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Kim
Coghill)