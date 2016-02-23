* Asia shares, oil slip on concern of rising output from
Iran
* Pound and euro pressured by "Brexit" worries
* European shares set for negative open
* Australian, U.S. dollars also give up earlier gains
By Nichola Saminather and Hideyuki Sano
SINGAPORE/TOKYO, Feb 23 Asian shares retreated
from a seven-week high on Tuesday as the oil price rally that
had boosted global equity markets reversed, while the euro and
sterling were hit by uncertainty over Britain's membership of
the European Union.
European stocks are also poised for a bleak start, with
financial spreadbetters expecting Britain's FTSE 100 and
France's CAC 40 to start the day about 0.6 percent
lower, and Germany's DAX to open down about 0.5
percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.2 percent, after earlier rising 0.4
percent to its highest level since Jan. 8. Japan's Nikkei
erased morning gains to close down 0.4 percent.
Korea's Kospi, which started the day higher, and
Australia's ASX 200, which opened little changed from
Monday's three-week high close, both ended the day with losses.
Chinese stocks , which opened little
changed, were last trading down 1.7 percent.
Oil markets jumped as much as 7 percent on Monday as
speculation about falling U.S. shale output fed the notion that
crude prices may be bottoming after their 20-month collapse.
But they retreated on Tuesday on concern that any cuts to
U.S. production may be countered by rising output from Iran.
U.S. crude futures fell 1.9 percent, and the
international benchmark Brent slid 1.6 percent on
Tuesday.
Short-covering in oil began last week after Saudi Arabia and
fellow OPEC members Qatar and Venezuela agreed with non-OPEC
member Russia to freeze output at January's highs.
"The oil market seems to have become firmer recently," said
Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset
Management.
But while the market seems to like the fact that top
producers are starting to take action to rein in supply, it
"remains questionable" whether such moves will have a real
impact, he said.
Monday's strong oil prices drove the S&P 500 Index up
1.45 percent to 1,945.50 overnight, close to this month's high
of 1947.20, led by a 2.2 percent increase in the energy
sector.
The volatility index, which measures implied
volatility of stock options and is often seen as a gauge of
investor fear, fell below 20 percent to the lowest closing level
since early January.
Spot iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI jumped seven percent on Monday to hit its highest
level since late October.
Copper also gained 1.6 percent to $4,694 a tonne on
Monday, near its one month high of $4,720 touched in early
February. But it declined 1.3 percent to $4,636 on Tuesday.
The strength in resources on Monday helped commodity-linked
currencies such as the Australian dollar scale a seven-week high
of $0.7248. It pulled back a little and was last at
$0.7231 on Tuesday.
The British pound remained vulnerable a day after
falling nearly 2 percent, its biggest one-day drop in almost six
years, on worries Britain may leave the European Union.
The pound hit a seven-year low of $1.4057 on Monday, after
London Mayor Boris Johnson, one of the country's most popular
ruling party politicians, announced his support for Britain to
leave the EU in a June referendum.
The British unit last stood at $1.4113.
The euro also fell to $1.10035 on Monday, its lowest
in almost three weeks, on fears "Brexit" could undermine the
European project.
The common currency recovered to $1.1033 on Tuesday.
"Fears of Brexit have relegated the GBP to the bottom of the
leader board," said Rodrigo Catril, FX strategist at National
Australia Bank.
"The euro was also an underperformer against the USD,
suggesting the market is expressing some concerns for the euro
if the UK chooses to leave the European Union."
As shares retreated, the dollar also gave up its earlier
gains against the yen. It slumped 0.4 percent to 112.45 yen
, after opening at 112.87.
The dollar's index against a basket of six major currencies
hit a three-week high of 97.60 on Monday but
slipped back to 97.315.
(Reporting by Nichola Saminather and Hideyuki Sano; Additional
reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney; Editing by Eric Meijer & Shri
Navaratnam)